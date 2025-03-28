Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Sonu Nigam wins Danube Properties presents Best Playback Singer Male
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards celebrated talent across industries. Sonu Nigam won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
March 27 was a significant night for Pinkvilla as the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards was successfully held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The previous three editions of the show collectively garnered an impressive 1 billion reach across all digital platforms. The highly anticipated award ceremony honored celebrities from diverse fields, including entertainment, television, and fashion. Among the notable winners, Sonu Nigam took home the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Several renowned brands collaborated with Pinkvilla to sponsor various award categories. For the Best Playback Singer (Male) award, Danube Properties partnered with Pinkvilla for the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.
Sonu Nigam’s Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a soulful reprise of the iconic original, blending haunting melodies with his powerful vocals. His rendition captures the eerie essence of the film while adding emotional depth, making it a standout track that resonates with fans and critics alike.
Many other celebrities and actors were honored at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards for their style and contribution to their field. The star-studded event saw the presence of several prominent names from the industry, including Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Gulshan Grover, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharvari, Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, and others, who arrived in style and made the evening unforgettable.
For a comprehensive list of winners at the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.
