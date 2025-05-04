South Newswrap, May 4: Mickey J Meyer on HIT 3 BGM criticism, Robinhood OTT release, Dhanush singing at AR Rahman concert and more

It’s been an eventful day in the South Cinema. From Mickey J Meyer’s response to the background score criticism in HIT 3 to updates on Robinhood’s OTT release, there’s much to catch up on. Amid this, Dhanush also grabbed attention for singing at AR Rahman’s live concert in Mumbai. Here’s a quick look at the top highlights from the South film industry today, May 4.

Advertisement

Top 5 South news stories of May 4, 2025

1. Dhanush at AR Rahman's Mumbai concert

Dhanush surprised the crowd at AR Rahman's Mumbai concert at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. He joined the legendary composer on stage and sang Adangaatha Asuran from Raayan. Several videos of their performance later went viral on social media. For those unaware, the concert was part of the Oscar-winning musician’s The Wonderment Tour – Global Premiere.

2. Robinhood on OTT

Robinhood will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting May 10. According to the website, the movie will begin streaming at 6 PM that day. If you haven't watched the Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer heist comedy drama in theaters, now is your chance to catch it on OTT. The movie also features David Warner in a prominent role.

3. Mickey J Meyer reacts to criticism of HIT 3 music

Mickey J Meyer took to his X handle to pen a long note on the criticism surrounding Nani's HIT 3 background music. A part of his note read, "It's a strange feeling. I feel great things coming my way! criticism will always be there, but the choice of words some reviewers are using inadvertently portrays themselves in a poor light. I am of a different mindset. I take risks, which pays off, maybe not always, make no mistake, the score in HIT 3 is successful in supporting the movie."

Advertisement

4. Nani's reply to Ram Charan's special message

Nani received a special message from Ram Charan after the success of HIT 3 over the weekend in theaters. Responding to the actor's note on X, the Hi Nanna star wrote, "Thank you. Can't wait to see you hit that handle on ground and knock it out of the world with #Peddi."

5. Malayalam actor Vishnu Govindan gets married

Malayalam actor Vishnu Govindan took to his Instagram handle to announce his marriage to Anjali Geetha. The couple opted for a registered wedding and kept the ceremony low-key. Sharing photos from the registrar's office, he captioned the post, "Simple. Signed. Sealed. 2/5/25."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Tourist Family OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sasikumar, Simran's Tamil comedy drama online