South OTT Releases this week (May 12-18): Nesippaya, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, Vaamana, Maranamass and more

South cinema is gearing up for an entertaining week. Yes, we speak about the most awaited films from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada industries making their way towards OTT.

Without any further ado, check out the South OTT releases this week!

South OTT Releases this week

The Door

Cast: Bhavana Menon, Ganesh Venkatraman, Jaya Prakash, Shivaranjani

Bhavana Menon, Ganesh Venkatraman, Jaya Prakash, Shivaranjani Language: Tamil

Tamil OTT release date: May 16

May 16 Streaming on: SimplySouth

Advertisement

The Tamil horror film The Door revolves around the life of Mithra, who is made to design a construction site after her father’s suspicious death. Soon after, she starts witnessing paranormal incidents, which trigger her horrifically. Mithra ends up unearthing her father’s documents to discover a shocking link between the site she is working on and his past.

Maaman

Cast: Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika

Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika Language: Tamil

Tamil OTT release date: May 16

May 16 Streaming on: Zee5

Maaman offers an insight into an emotional journey between a maternal uncle and his nephew. The two who are generations apart are shown to present relevance more than any other equation in the family. The uncle and nephew witness the test of time and undergo many challenges, including the family’s strained history in the past.

Nesippaya

Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar

Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar Language: Tamil

Tamil OTT release date: May 16

May 16 Streaming on: Sun NXT

Advertisement

Romantic action thriller Nesippaya talks about the tragic fate of two lovers who were separated at first by circumstances, only to be brought back together over a murder. Arjun’s undying love for Diya forms the gripping base of the story, where he can go to all extremes only to be with her.

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi

Cast: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanthi, Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanthi, Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar Language: Telugu

Telugu OTT release date: May 12

May 12 Streaming on: Prime Video (Only for UK audience)

Telugu cop drama Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi revolves around an unusual mother-son dynamic. While the mother is a decorated cop at the police service, her son is the complete rule breaker. The film arrives at its climax, where Arjun is left to berate his mother’s wishes at their peak only to save the people he cares about.

Iyer in Arabia

Cast: Mukesh, Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko

Mukesh, Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko Language: Malayalam

Malayalam OTT release date: May 16

May 16 Streaming on: Sun NXT

Advertisement

Iyer in Arabia is a unique Malayalam comedy that discusses the funny encounters a traditional and orthodox Brahmin family has on their trip to the Middle East. Iyer, the protagonist, learns about his son’s commitment to a woman of a different religion abroad. As a result, he sets out to visit his son in the Middle East, where his perspectives are completely altered.

Maranamass

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony

Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony Language: Malayalam

Malayalam OTT release date: May 15

May 15 Streaming on: Sony LIV

Maranamass talks about the story of a serial killer whose victims are only old men, since he walks along with the burden of a tragic past of his own. His key identification of crime happens as he stuffs the faces of his victims with a banana, earning the tag of the ‘Banana Killer.’

Vaamana

Cast: Dhanveer Gowda, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sampath Raj, Adithya Menon

Dhanveer Gowda, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sampath Raj, Adithya Menon Language: Kannada

Kannada OTT release date: May 14

May 14 Streaming on: Prime Video

Advertisement

Vaamana talks about the story of Guna, who is known to be a man bound by the promise to his mother about destroying his father’s drug empire completely. Vengeance, betrayal and love form the most powerful emotions of the film.

ALSO READ: Kingdom New Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse’s movie to hit screens on July 4