Startup Singam: When and where to watch Tamil-language show inspired from Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India has been a hit show on television for some time now, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses. As the show has garnered significant attention, a Tamil show inspired by it is also set to be broadcast.

The Tamil-language show, titled Startup Singam, follows the same concept as Shark Tank. The upcoming show is scheduled to air on the Tamil television channel Vijay TV starting January 26, 2025, at 10 AM. The official announcement was unveiled by the channel through their social media handles.

In a post, the makers shared a promo for the show with the tagline: “Join Tamil Nadu’s first startup reality show, bridging the gap between groundbreaking ideas and visionary investors. Empowering startups, accelerating MSME growth, and creating success stories on mainstream TV.”

See the official post:

Startup Singam will have a total of 13 episodes, which will be broadcast periodically every Sunday starting from January 26. Each episode will feature 3 pitches by entrepreneurs, which will be heard by seasoned businessmen or investors. After the pitch, the investors will provide feedback to the new entrepreneurs or offer them funding for their business ventures.

The upcoming reality show will also be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, it will be hosted by anchor and TV presenter Angelin B. According to a report by The Indian Express, the show apparently received 1,500 applications, with 50 being finalized in the end.

For those who are unversed, Shark Tank India is the counterpart of the American show Shark Tank, which has been running since 2009. The Indian version of the show began its broadcast in 2021 and was made available for viewing on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The first season of the show featured businessmen like Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namitha Thapar , and many more. As the show entered its 4th season on January 6, 2025, it unveiled new additions to the panel, with Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki hosting the show.

