Trisha Krishnan shares PICS from her all-girls trip to Morocco; Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops THIS comment

Trisha Krishnan is having a wonderful time with her girlfriends as she is currently on vacation in Morocco. The popular actress has been sharing many pictures from the trip on her official Instagram account. On a similar note, Trisha shared a photo dump on October 16, where she can be seen exploring the place and looking extremely beautiful. In some of the photos, the actress also posed with a little boy as she took him in her protective embrace.

Sharing the pictures, the Vishwambhara actress wrote, “Those who travel to mountain tops are half in love with themselves and half in love with oblivion." Check out Trisha Krishnan's pictures below!

As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans went crazy and flooded her comment section. However, the highlight has to be Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comment. The Kushi actress wrote, “Amen (heart emoji).

Check out some more pictures of Trisha Krishnan with her friends below!

In the photos, Trisha looked breathtaking in her casual yet chic outfit as the actress donned a semi-formal sleeveless jumpsuit. Needless to say, Trisha kept the look minimal without compromising on the style. The Ponniyin Selvan actress teamed her outfit with a pair of statement earrings, a simple pendant, a classy watch, two bracelets, sports shoes, and sunglasses.

For hairstyle, Trisha opted for a low bun with a middle partition, thus enhancing her look tenfold. Besides, the actress has carried a stylish Louis Vuitton sling bag. It is pertinent to mention that Archana Kalpathi has also accompanied Trisha to Morocco for an all-girls trip.

For the unversed, Archana is the CEO of the production house AGS Entertainment, which recently produced Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT. Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha Krishnan will be seen alongside Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the upcoming Tamil action thriller will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha in supporting roles.

Moreover, Trisha Krishnan is also a part of the Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara. Apart from the lead pair, the movie will also feature Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others. Legendary composer M. M. Keeravani is headlining the musical score for the project.

