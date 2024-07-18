Top 7 Tamil family movies that guarantee wholesome moments; Peranbu to Dada

Tamil family movies are often known for providing some of the best experiences for the audience, especially craving some feel-good content. These movies are suitable for any age and can be enjoyed on weekends, spent with your family.

So here’s a list of some wholesome family movies from Tamil which are bound to be memorable moments in your life.

Top 7 Tamil family movies to watch with your loved ones right now

1. Peranbu (2018)

Cast: Mammootty, Anjali, Sadhana, Anjali Ameer, Lizzie Antony, Vadivukkarasi, Livingston, Aruldoss

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

A Tamil family movie that manages to touch everyone’s hearts is the Mammootty, starring Peranbu directed by Ram. The film focuses on the tale of a dejected single father who was abandoned by his wife, leaving him alone to take care of their daughter suffering from cerebral palsy.

Leaving him confused about the upbringing of his child, Amudhavan has to face a lot of challenges from society, which shapes up a beautiful, heartwarming film of a father and daughter.

2. Veetla Vishesham (2022)

Cast: RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, K.P.A.C. Lalitha, Visvesh, Shivani Narayanan, Seema

Where to watch: Zee 5

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

A comedy-drama movie that one can surely enjoy together as a family is the RJ Balaji starrer Veetla Vishesham. The film, co-directed by the actor himself with NJ Saravanan, features the story of a young biology school teacher, Ilango.

Living in a traditional middle-class family, his life is turned upside down when his mother gets pregnant. The rest of the humorous tale sets up the rest of the movie. The movie is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi language flick Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushman Khurana.

3. Saivam (2014)

Cast: Nassar, Sara Arjun, Luthfudeen Baashaa, Twara Desai, Suresh, Shanmugarajan, Vidya Pradeep, George Maryan

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Saivam tells a sweet and sentimental dramatic tale of a joint family headed by the patriarch, Kathiresan, in Tamil Nadu. On a visit to their family temple, an ill-fated incident occurs, leading the members to assume it was because they did not perform a sacrificial ritual to appease the gods.

Owing to everyone’s claims, the family decides to sacrifice their pet rooster for the upcoming ritual, but suddenly, it goes missing. The rest of the film focuses on how the rooster went missing and how it manages to change everyone’s lives, also making it a film about family bonds.

4. 36 Vayadhinile (2015)

Cast: Jyothika, Rahman, Abhirami, Nassar, Siddhartha Basu, Amritha Anil, Delhi Ganesh, M. S. Bhaskar

Where to watch: Aha Video

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

36 Vayadhinile, led by Jyothika in the lead role, tells the tale of Vasanthi, a UD clerk and a typical housewife who leads a mundane lifestyle. Though her life seems to be going in its own cyclic manner, everything starts to change when the President of India wants to meet her.

Though their meeting ends up with a disastrous result and leads to her being a laughing stock in society, her life changes for the better, re-discovering her forgotten identity.

5. Dada (2023)

Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das, Master Ilan Arjunan, Baby Nalan Premkumar, K. Bhagyaraj, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, VTV Ganesh, Pradeep Antony

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Dada, starring Kavin in the lead role, presents a touching family story of a young college student, Mani, who accidentally gets pregnant with his girlfriend. Disowned by his parents, the former starts to make a living for himself doing menial jobs.

However, Mani starts to mistreat his girlfriend over time and does not pay attention to her. This eventually leads her to abandon him and his child, which becomes a turning point in his life, leading him to become a single father who conditionally loves and cares for his son.

6. Dharma Durai (2016)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Rajesh, Srushti Dange, Radhika Sarathkumar, M. S. Bhaskar

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Dharma Durai features the story of a heartbroken doctor who is a village drunkard and often becomes the reason for his family’s embarrassment in society. After things turn sour for him in his hometown, Dharmadurai leaves his home and eventually meets his former classmate from his college days.

When the latter comes to know about his reasons for alcoholism, she starts to rehabilitate him, which forms a romance between them and urges a second chance at life for him.

7. Abhiyum Naanum (2008)

Cast: Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya, Ganesh Venkatram, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Thalaivasal Vijay

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

A Tamil family film filled with comedy and drama is the Prakash Raj starrer Abhiyum Naanum. Based on the American film Father of the Bride, the movie focuses on the tale of Raghuram, who leads a simple life running an estate in Ooty.

Upon seeing a young man, Sudhakar, with his daughter, Raghuram starts reminiscing about his own daughter Abhi. The rest of the film takes us on a coming journey and how the father transitions through various phases as his daughter grows up.

All the above-mentioned movies are some of the best family movies in Tamil you can enjoy with your loved ones anytime. Besides the ones mentioned, several more movies are bound to be considered one of the best among Tamil family films.

