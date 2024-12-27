THROWBACK: When Sai Pallavi refused to take paycheck after her film Padi Padi Leche Manasu tanked

Sai Pallavi has often grabbed attention when it comes to her unconventional choices, both on her personal and professional front. From her preference for wearing simple Indian attire to using absolutely no makeup even when on-screen, the actress has continued to woo millions of audiences over the years. Despite being among the top of the league stars, did you know there was a time when she let go of a major chunk of her remuneration for a film?

Yes, you heard that right. Well, the film in question is the 2018-release Padi Padi Leche Manasu, starring Sharwanand in the lead role opposite Sai Pallavi. Despite being an ambitious project, it tanked at the box office and managed to collect only Rs. 8 crore.

While this marked a significant loss for the producers and director of the film, it was Sai Pallavi’s generous stance that drew attention.

Although the actress had taken home a particular amount for the film as its signing amount, she thereafter refused to take the remaining payment when approached by the producers, owing to the loss the entire unit had suffered.

As per On Manorama, the amount of money she sacrificed in this process was close to Rs. 40 lakhs. Sai Pallavi’s generous gesture was lauded by many in the industry.

Talking more about the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu, it was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, a true blue Telugu romantic drama at its core.

While the musical score of the film, composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, had grabbed traction, along with the screenplay, the film still somehow did not collect very well with the audiences.

Fast forward to now; the actress is every director’s dream star to work with, and Sai Pallavi already has several interesting projects lined up ahead, including Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

Her last release, Amaran, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, was a huge hit at the box office, and the war drama biopic was lauded for more than one reason at large.

