Top 7 Highest-paid Telugu actresses: Nayanthara, Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, and more who earn in crores

The Telugu Industry has many talented actresses who have successfully carved a niche in Indian cinema. Actors like Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are undoubtedly big stars not just in the South but globally. While many are aware of the immense popularity that these actresses enjoy, do you know how much they charge per film? In this article, we will discuss the top 7 highest-paid Telugu actresses.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Telugu Actress

1. Trisha Krishnan

The highest-paid Telugu actress is none other than the stunning Trisha Krishnan. With iconic Telugu films like Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Athadu, Nayaki, and Cheekati Rajyam among others, the actress has emerged as one of the top actresses in the Telugu film industry.

As per reports, she charges around 10 per movie. As per the latest reports, the actress has signed her upcoming film Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam with a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore. Besides Thug Life, Trisha will be seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Vishwambhara which also marks her return to the Telugu film industry after a decade.

2. Nayanthara

As per a report in DNA India, Nayanthara, or as she is fondly called the Lady Superstar charges 10 crores per film. The Annapoorani actress debuted more than two decades ago with the Malayalam film Manasinakkare alongside Jayaram and has since carved a niche for herself in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi industries. Her Telugu movies include Dubai Seenu, Yogi, Tulasi , Anjaneyulu, Godfather, and Aaradugula Bullet among others.

Advertisement

3. Anushka Shetty

A prominent actress from South Indian cinema, Anushka Shetty, occupies the next spot on the list. She has carved out a niche for herself and has a huge fan following. As of 2023, the actress is estimated to earn between Rs 4-7 crore per movie, based on reports. She has consistently entertained fans with her versatile performances throughout a career spanning close to two decades.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Next, the Baahubali actress will be seen in her Malayalam debut film titled Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, which features Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva, and Vineeth in crucial roles as well, and is helmed by Rojin Thomas.

4. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde who is currently gearing up for her upcoming much-awaited film Thalapathy 69 with Thalapathy Vijay reportedly takes Rs 5 crores per film. The actress works across the South film industries as well as in Bollywood. Some of her notable works include F3: Fun and Frustration, Acharya, Rangasthalam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Housefull 4, Beast, Cirkus and others.

Advertisement

5. Rashmika Mandanna

The next on the list of top 7 highest-paid Telugu actresses is Rashmika Mandanna. The stunning actress who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial yet blockbuster film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charges between Rs. 3 to 4 crores per film. Some of Rashmika’s notable works in the Telugu film industry include Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, and Pushpa: The Rise among others.

6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

After making her debut in 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu immediately captured the attention of audiences. She has been seen in films like Ye Maaya Chesaave, Eega, Mersal, Super Deluxe, U-Turn, and many more. Reportedly, she charges around Rs 3 - 5 crores for each film. Over the years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proved her versatility, leaving her mark in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

It is pertinent to mention that Samantha, who had taken a sabbatical from work following health concerns will be seen next in Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead, and has been helmed by director duo Raj & DK. Apart from that the actress is also a part of the Telugu film, Bangaram which she announced on her birthday, this year.

Advertisement

7. Kajal Aggarwal

Last we have yet another talented and successful pan-Indian star who has several successful films to her name- Kajal Aggarwal. Besides being one of the high-paid actresses, Kajal Aggarwal is also the first Indian actress to get a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. As per several media reports, she charges around Rs 2 crores per film.



Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

ALSO READ: What is ice bath and its benefits? Decoding popular therapy making waves with South celebrities like Samantha and others