Top 7 South Indian romantic movies to watch on Netflix: Tillu Square to Love Today

Whether you’ve had worked-up days or you’re just in the mood for something fuzzy and warm, there is no better genre than romance. Luckily, we’ve got that covered with this list of the best South Indian romantic dramas streaming on Netflix. From the breezy, classic to modern-day romance, there’s something for everyone. Keep reading till the end!

Top 7 South Indian Romantic Dramas

1.Tillu Square (2024)

Cast: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Neha Shetty

Siddu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Neha Shetty Director: Mallik Ram

Mallik Ram IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Where to watch: Netflix

One of the rare sequels that manages to outshine its original, Tillu Square is a laugh-riot that banks on DJ Tillu’s eccentricity and the bizarre situations that he puts himself in. So, where is the romance you ask? After his unusual adventure with Radhika, this time, Tillu falls head over heels for Lilly after meeting her at a party. Their casual interaction soon turns flirty and emotions take over. However, when Tillu discovers Lilly’s real identity, chaos ensues.

2. Hi Nanna (2023)

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi

Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi Director: Shouryuv

Shouryuv IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where to watch: Netflix

While 99% would have already watched Hi Nanna or any one of its dubbed versions, for the remaining 1%, this is an immediate request to watch it at the earliest. Remember the classic romances of the ‘90s filled with love, heartbreak, and great music?! Hi Nanna has all of that and so much more. It is not only a love story between two individuals but also a love story between a doting father and his daughter.

3. Irugapatru (2023)

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Sri, Vidharth, Saniya Iyappan

Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Sri, Vidharth, Saniya Iyappan Director: Yuvaraj Dhayalan

Yuvaraj Dhayalan IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to watch: Netflix

Irugapatru, literally translating to ‘Hold Tight’ revolves around the married lives of three couples. Mitra, a marriage counselor leads a happily married life with her husband. But her professional life takes a toll on her personal life, leading to unhappiness. How these three couples overcome their differences forms the basic crux of Irugapatru. The film isn’t groundbreaking but has a comforting and light-hearted feeling as you finish watching it.

4. Nitham Oru Vaanam (2022)

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Aparna Balamurali

Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Aparna Balamurali Director: Ra Karthik

Ra Karthik IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to watch: Netflix

When Arjun’s wedding gets canceled, his doctor tells him to read stories of two real-life couples. But when the pages of the story end abruptly, he sets off on a journey of self-discovery to find out the remaining portions of the story. In the process, he meets a fellow companion Subhadra. Nitham Oru Vaanam is a brilliant idea executed with care and love.

5. Love Today (2022)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Sathyaraj

Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Sathyaraj Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Pradeep Ranganathan IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Where to watch: Netflix

As the title suggests, Love Today is a tale of romance set in today’s generation. Uthaman and Nikitha are deeply in love and plan on confessing their relationship to Nikitha’s father Venu. However, he asks them to exchange their phones for a week to test their relationship and chaos ensues as secrets are unearthed. Will the two revive their relationship once again? This forms the basic crux of Love Today.

6. Fidaa (2017)

Cast: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi, Harshvardhan Rane

Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi, Harshvardhan Rane Director: Sekhar Kammula

Sekhar Kammula IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Where to watch: Netflix

Although Premam was Sai Pallavi’s breakout film, Fidaa brought her close to mainstream light, especially among the Telugu audience. It was also Varun Tej’s breakthrough project and the duo’s chemistry worked wonders. When sparks fly between Varun, an NRI return, and Bhanumati, a village girl, differences soon create a rift between the two. Will they be able to overcome these obstacles and forge a solid relationship?

7. Kushi (2001)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bhumika Chawla, Sivaji

Pawan Kalyan, Bhumika Chawla, Sivaji Director: S.J. Suryah

S.J. Suryah IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to watch: Netflix

Before S.J. Suryah completely transitioned from director to actor and before Pawan Kalyan transitioned from his boy-next-door romance era, the duo collaborated on an evergreen film titled Kushi in 2001.

When Sidhu and Madhu part ways due to a misunderstanding, they are forced to come together to help out a common friend. During this process, they realize their love for each other is deeper than they had thought. Kushi is a textbook romance drama and has also been remade in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay.

What is your favorite South Indian romantic drama from this list? Let us know in the comments!

