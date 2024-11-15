Oscar winner Resul Pookutty REACTS to Suriya starrer Kanguva's loud music and background score

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, hit the big screens on November 14. The film has been receiving mixed to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, with some viewers criticizing the loud music and background score. Amid this, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty also shared his thoughts.

The Academy Award winner took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "A friend of mine, a re-recording mixer, send me this clip... It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. Our craft and artistry caught up in the loudness war... who is to blame?! The sound guy?! or the innumerable fixes comes at the last moment to satiate all insecurities."

Resul Pookutty went on to say that it is time for the sound industry to take a stand so that audiences do not leave the cinema halls with headaches. "High time our fraternity to put your foot down and say things loud and clear. No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with headache," he concluded.

Soon after Resul made the post, fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote that some movies need loud music due to their backdrop, and he was happy with the background score of Kanguva.

On the other hand, a netizen agreed with Resul and commented, "Very well said. It was so hard to sit through the film and worried if we would even get hearing loss."

Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, Resul Pookutty is known for sharing his unfiltered thoughts with fans on social media. Back in 2022, he called Alia Bhatt's character a prop in Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR.

Meanwhile, Kanguva is a fantasy action film directed by renowned filmmaker Siva. In the movie, Suriya and Karthi played dual roles. On the other hand, Bobby Deol portrayed the character of the main antagonist, and Disha Patani essayed the role of Suriya's girlfriend in the present timeline.

