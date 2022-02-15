VIDEO: Pooja Hegde takes on the Arabic Kuthu challenge; Flaunts hot dance moves on a yacht

Arabic Kuthu , the peppy track from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast has turned into a social media challenge. Many celebs and fans have posted the video nailing the hook step of the track. The latest to join the trend is Pooja Hegde herself. During her latest Maldives trip, the actress was seen grooving on the number on a yacht. The star is slaying, both the dance and her look.

The video included the words, “As you can see…you can literally do this step Anywhere”. For the unversed, Arabic Kuthu has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan. Meanwhile, Arabic Kuthu is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil kuthu beats. The Arabic Kuthu challenge is gaining momentum rapidly and turning into a social media sensation.

Check out the video below:

Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Beast. The film will also mark Pooja Hegde’s return to Tamil cinema after almost a decade. The actress last did a Tamil film in 2012 which was Mysskin’s Mugamoodi.

Touted to be a black comedy, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next will have Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao in ancillary parts. The movie has been backed by Sun Pictures. Cinematography has been handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. Audiences are ecstatic about the film on the big screen.