WATCH: Vignesh Shivan shares sweet moments of Nayanthara bonding with her twin sons Uyir and Ulagam

Nayanthara is a doting mother and leaves no stone unturned to spend quality time with her twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. Recently, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram stories to share an adorable video of the actress with her kids. She can be seen enjoying the simple pleasures of life with her children.

In the video, Nayanthara, effortlessly embracing her role as a mother, is captured in a tender moment with her twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam. The twins are dressed in matching outfits - a light blue and pink checkered shirt with matching shorts. Meanwhile, Nayanthara is wearing a simple, elegant navy-blue outfit, and she has a gentle expression on her face as she looks at her children. The setting appears to be indoors, possibly in a hotel.

Check out the video below:

A day ago, Nayanthara delighted fans by sharing a series of photos featuring her twins. The first frame shows Nayanthara with her boys, enjoying the lush greenery outdoors. In the next image, Nayanthara and one of her sons are seen intently observing a small water feature inside the house.

Following that, the mother and son are spotted counting fish in a pond. The final two photos are especially heartwarming, capturing Uyir and Ulagam as they embrace their mother in a loving hug. Her caption for the post read, "A few hours of love before I leave for work."

Check out the post below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, in October 2022 via surrogacy. The couple announced the joyful news shortly after their intimate wedding on June 9, 2022, in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has an exciting lineup of films set to release in 2024. She will be seen in the film Thani Oruvan 2. Directed by Mohan Raja, this film is a sequel to the highly successful Thani Oruvan, which originally starred Nayanthara alongside Jayam Ravi.

On the other hand, she will also feature in the film titled Mannangatti Since 1960. The movie will also feature actors including Yogi Babu and Gauri Kishan. Directed by debutant Dude Vicky, details about this film are still under wraps.

