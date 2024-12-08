Who is Pragya Nagra? Know all about Malayalam actress embroiled in alleged private video leak controversy

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Pragya Nagra has become the talk of the town ever since her alleged private videos leaked on the internet. However, the actress responded to the issue and shared a note on her social media handle. While we discuss more about the matter, let us first know who Pragya Nagra is.

Who is Pragya Nagra?

Pragya Nagra comes from a Punjabi family based in Ambala, Haryana. She finished her schooling and college education in Delhi. Her father, an officer in the Indian armed forces, was stationed in Chennai for some time. This led to her frequent visits to the city.

While pursuing an engineering degree in Delhi, she discovered her passion for modeling and acted in over 100 commercials. She was also part of the National Cadet Corps and initially wanted to join the armed forces. However, she chose to focus on her passion.

She moved to Chennai to chase her dream of becoming an actress. Pragya made her Tamil film debut in Varalaru Mukkiyam in 2022, where she played a Malayali girl opposite Jiiva.

The film received mixed reviews, but her performance was noticed by the industry. She also acted in the Malayalam film Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, playing a Kannada girl. Pragya is now making her way into Tollywood and has plans to explore Bollywood in the future.

Pragya Nagra's recent controversy

Pragya Nagra hit the headlines after her alleged private videos leaked online. However, she took to her X handle to break her silence on the matter. Pragya expressed that she was still in denial and hoped it was just a bad dream she would wake up from.

She stated that technology was meant to help people and not make their lives miserable. The actress said she could only pity the evil minds who misuse it to create AI content and those who help spread it.

Pragya went on to mention that she was trying to stay strong and was grateful to those who supported her during this time. She added that she hoped no other woman would have to endure such an ordeal and wished for everyone's safety.

Her note read, "Still in denial, and still hoping that it’s just a bad dream that I will wake up from. Technology was meant to help us and not make our lives miserable. Can just pity the evil minds who misuse it to create such AI content and the people who help spread it!"

Pragya concluded her note by tagging the cyber-cell agencies of the government to help them take serious action.

Take a look at her post below:

Meanwhile, the authenticity of the leaked videos still remains unclear.

