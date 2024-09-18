Who is the ex-husband of Aditi Rao Hydari? Meet No One Killed Jessica actor who is married to Neena Gupta's daughter

Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari announced her wedding with her long-time partner Siddharth on September 16. On one side where people have been going gaga over her gorgeous wedding pictures, are you aware that this is her second marriage? Yes, Aditi Rao Hydari was married to actor Satyadeep Misra in 2009. However, the couple parted ways after 4 years of wedding in 2013. In this article, we will be discussing who is Aditi Rao Hydari’s ex-husband - Satyadeep Misra.

Who is Satyadeep Misra?

Satyadeep Mishra was born on November 27, 1972 in Dehradun. He has completed his primary education at The Doon School. Later, Satyadeep went to St. Stephens College, University of Delhi, and obtained a bachelor of arts degree in history. After graduation, Misra did his post-graduation in law from the same college. Satyadeep Misra was a brilliant student as he qualified for the civil services exam and even was trained for 10 months while pursuing law. However, the actor didn't join the Income Tax department he was assigned to.

At present, Satyadeep is a popular Indian actor who works in Hindi films, TV series, and web shows. He marked his debut with the 2011 film, No One Killed Jessica, which also starred Vidya Balan.

Satyadeep Misra and Aditi Rao Hydari’s relationship

In 2007 when Aditi and Satyadeep married, the latter had not even debuted in the film industry. Satyadeep was 35 and Aditi was just 21 at the time of marriage. In a throwback interview with Times Of India, the actress revealed that she fell for her ex-husband when she was just 17.

However, fate had a different plan and the couple parted ways in 2013, but their bond still remains strong. Reflecting on their divorce, Aditi said to the Times of India, “The end of our marriage was painful, but the relationship evolved into a deep friendship. We’re still very close; to his mother, I’m like a daughter, and to my mother, he remains like a son. Despite our age difference, he often jokes that I’m his ‘eternal child’ who he can’t shake off.”

To date, neither Aditi Rao Hydari nor Satyadeep has opened up about the reason for their separation. At present, both the actors have moved on in their personal lives and found love again after their divorce. While Aditi recently exchanged wedding vows with her former co-star Siddharth, Satyadeep Misra fell for the daughter of legendary actress Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta. After reportedly dating each other for three years, the couple got married and are currently expecting their first child together.

Coming to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, the duo met on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samudram. The two instantly hit it off and grew closer to each other. After dating for some time, the duo exchanged rings in March this year. Aditi and Siddharth announced the news by sharing a picture on social media and flaunting their rings. Now, finally the couple has taken the big step in their relationship and got married.

