Who was Rakesh Poojary? Kannada comedian who gave 150 auditions before his first stage show and passed away at 33

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

The demise of popular Kannada comedian Rakesh Poojary has left a shocking impact on Sandalwood. The talented artist passed away in the early hours of May 11 after suffering a fatal heart attack. He was attending a friend’s mehendi ceremony in Karkala, Udupi, when he suddenly collapsed.

In this article, we will learn a little more about Rakesh Poojary.

Who is Rakesh Poojary?

A talented comedian, Rakesh Poojary hailed from a small town in Udupi. The 33-year-old began his career in theater and gradually rose to become one of the popular faces on television through his own merit.

He was a part of the theater group Chaitanya Kalavidaru, where he honed his skills as a performing artist. Rakesh faced numerous challenges and gave nearly 150 auditions before landing his first break on the Tulu reality show Kadali Baje, which left a lasting impact.

Rakesh Poojary worked in Kannada films and television as well

Besides his fame in comedy, Rakesh also earned recognition in both Kannada and Tulu cinema. Some of his films included Pailwan, Itu Entha Lokavayya, Petkammi, Ammer Police, and more.

He also had a notable presence in Kannada theater, where his humble journey in the entertainment world originally began.

Rakesh Poojary’s epic success with Comedy Khiladigalu

Rakesh Poojary reached the peak of his career with his appearances in the two subsequent seasons of the Kannada reality show Comedy Khiladigalu.

In the second season, he finished as the second runner-up, but it was in the following season where his mic-drop performances quickly captivated the audience, solidifying his place in their hearts.

Rakesh Poojary passed away at the age of 33

A bursting package of talent, Rakesh Poojary left the world too soon. He succumbed to a heart attack while attending a close friend’s mehendi ceremony.

The artist was reportedly enjoying the festivities one moment, and in the next, he collapsed and couldn't be revived. Rushed to the nearest hospital, Rakesh was pronounced dead on arrival.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

