Yoga to 6 meals: A look into Prabhas' strict fitness regime for Adipurush

Prabhas is one of the biggest and most bankable actors in Indian cinema. He is one such actor, who is known to transcend into any form for the characters of his films. For example his bulky and eight-pack body for his role as Amarendra Baahubali, where he put his heart and soul into the movie. Yet again, to play Lord Ram in the upcoming film Adipurush, he underwent a massive physical transformation and left everyone stunned. From rigorous workouts to a strict diet plan, the actor had completely changed his lifestyle for this ambitious project.

As the Adipurush trailer released, we witnessed that yet again to justify the Lord Raghava role, Prabhas changed his physique and we can't stop admiring it.

6 days a week workout

Prabhas trains six days a week and focuses on various muscle exercises each day. His workout routine included cardio such as running, cycling, and swimming for a healthy heart rate and fat loss. Apart from intense workouts, Yoga is one thing the actor regularly follows. He believes yoga helps in maintaining flexibility, balance and mental focus.

Healthy diet

Gaining pure muscle mass is one of the hardest things to achieve. One of the crucial elements for such a task is your diet. The six-foot-actor also follows a strict diet that's healthy and nutritious.

Protein and low carbohydrate diet

It is well known that Prabhas is a foodie and loves a plate full of meals with delicious dishes. Although the actor maintains a healthy lifestyle and workout, he doesn't miss out on his food. He follows a high protein, low carbohydrate diet that is designed to support his muscle-building and fat-loss goals. He also stays hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Food items

Prabhas' diet includes chicken, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. He also consumes carbohydrates such as brown rice, quinoa, and sweet potatoes that give energy and support muscle recovery. However, he does avoid sugar products such as drinks and sweets and also fried food items because of heavy oil intake.

Fruits and hydration

He consumes fruits and vegetables along with meat to ensure the balance of vitamins and minerals. For hydration, he drinks plenty of water and juices. It is also said that he avoids alcohol and sugary beverages.

6 meals a day

And one of the key ingredients for protein and weight gain is eggs. The actor reportedly eats 15 eggs a day for the diet Adipurush. Sunny Singh, who is playing the role of Lord Lakshman in the film, revealed that they did not take steroids and bulked up naturally. According to reports, Prabhas is one of the few actors who believes in a 30% workout and 70% diet plan to remain fit. And he takes 6 meals instead of 3 heavy meals.



Adipurush trailer launches

Today, the trailer was launched with a grand event in Mumbai, attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the cast and crew. Prior to this, on Monday, the trailer was first screened exclusively for the adoring fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad.

The Adipurush trailer is a feast with top-notch visuals and epic storytelling of Ramayana. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story. The timeless classic features Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush is slated to hit theaters on June 16, 2023. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th.



