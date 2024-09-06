THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed Ranveer Singh started ‘crying’ after seeing her proposal photo with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won everyone's hearts when they teamed up for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo share a cute chemistry. Here's revisiting the moment when Alia revealed Ranveer Singh's shocking reaction after watching her proposal picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. During a light-hearted exchange, the actress shared a funny yet cute story about Ranveer Singh's reaction to her proposal pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said Ranveer was shocked when she showed the pictures, “I tell you the story when I showed him the pictures, He was like…Haww! (shocking reaction). He started crying.”

The host surprisingly asked Ranveer, “You have cried on her proposal photo?” While the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor nodded in positive, Alia added, “He had tears in his eyes.”

Well, the duo have a cute buddy chemistry. They have worked together in two movies- Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, both turning out successful ventures.

Talking about the mentioned picture, it was a romantic proposal photo shot in the middle of a jungle. In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen romantically proposing to Alia Bhatt for marriage. The actress said it was unexpected for her. Ranbir planned everything in advance and blew her mind when they were in Maasai Mara.

Ranbir and Alia started dating during the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022. The duo are blessed with a daughter together.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Alpha, YRF’s first female spy film co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The actress is next gearing up for the release of Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The action movie is set for a release on October 11. While on the other hand, her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Ranveer Singh is busy in the filming of his next Spy action-thriller under the direction of Aditya Dhar. The yet-untitled movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.

