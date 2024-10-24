5 Celebrity-inspired Halloween makeup ideas: Take cues from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and others

As we approach one of the most celebrated parties across the world—yes, we’re talking about Halloween, celebrated on October 31, 2024—the spooky themes and creative costumes call for the perfect makeup. If you’re thinking about having some ghostly fun with your friends but are confused about how to do your makeup, then this article is for you.

From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, we’ve got some celebrity-inspired makeup ideas to make your Halloween a moment to remember. So, let’s have a look!

1. Deepika Padukone

Give your makeup a bold and fierce vibe just like Deepika Padukone. Make your eyes the center of attention by opting for black smokey eyeshadow along with winged black eyeliner. The dark kajal under the eyes gives sultry vibes, creating a standout eye makeup look. For a polished and on-point finish, go for defined brows. To add a natural warmth to your face, choose a soft and subtle blush—perfect for avoiding an overly dark or intense touch.

To balance the dark eye makeup, Deepika Padukone ditched bold lips and chose something nude and subtle, ideal for a statement look.

2. Ananya Panday

For your Halloween look, give yourself a vampy touch, and take inspiration from Ananya Panday’s latest photo dump, which gives off bold and dark vibes. She kept the focus on her eyes, adding a black smokey effect with a shimmery touch. Ananya perfectly nailed the winged eyeliner look, paired with bold kajal under the eyes. Without giving too much attention to other facial features, the Call Me Bae actress applied a light blush, giving her look a gentle glow.

For lipstick, the actress’s choice has always been on point. To complement her dark eye makeup, what’s better than a glossy nude lipstick? From eyes to lips, Ananya’s makeup choices were spectacular, making her look perfect to try for Halloween.

3. Kiara Advani

Channel the Kiara Advani vibe by making a show-stopping entrance at the Halloween party. It’s time to elevate your natural beauty with a touch of glamor. Opt for a soft base and highlight your eyes with black winged eyeliner. For a party-ready touch, add some sparkle to your eyelids. The sparkle and winged eyeliner keep your look balanced without going overboard.

To complete the overall look, Kiara opted for nude lipstick, which we think is the best combination for a Halloween party. You can even add some highlighter to your nose and cheekbones, giving your makeup a glowing finish.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Unlike others, Janhvi Kapoor let her lips take center stage. It’s time to be party-ready with some makeup inspiration from Janhvi. The Bawaal actress added a bold and elegant touch to her look. With long, dark lashes, kajal, and black eyeliner, her eyes definitely give off bossy vibes. To enhance her facial features, she goes for well-shaped eyebrows.

To add a bright pop of color, Janhvi didn’t settle for less. She chose bold red lipstick that perfectly complements her dark and bold makeup look. If you’re someone who definitely wants to opt for dark lipstick, this makeup look is a must-try.

5. Sonam Kapoor

In this Sonam Kapoor-inspired look, the eyes are the standout feature. If you’re all set with your costume but confused about your makeup, Sonam has definitely got you covered. To give a sharp and dramatic effect, she chose dark eyeliner and smokey eyeshadow. Moreover, her defined brows perfectly complement the bold eye makeup.

Balancing the fierce eye look, the actress chose nude lipstick. To add a touch of glamor and shine, she highlighted her nose and cheekbones, making it a perfect Halloween party look.

It’s time to enjoy a night filled with eerie themes and dark costumes with these 5 celebrity-inspired Halloween makeup looks.

Which celebrity makeup would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below!

