5 Best Dressed of the week: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, and more celebs that left us in AWE with their fashion

Fashion this week was an absolute feast, with each day serving up glamorous looks to obsess over. From airport fashion to a movie premiere night, Bollywood’s leading ladies made sure every outfit spoke volumes without trying too hard. From bold style statements to timeless elegance, this week offered fashion inspiration for every occasion. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Khushi and Sonam Kapoor, here are the five best-dressed stars of the week. Let’s dive in!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, we’re talking about her airport fashion, where she effortlessly broke the rules and rewrote them. Jetting off to Jaipur for an event, the actress arrived at Kalina airport in a never-seen-before John Galliano Spring/Summer 2005 Gazette print blazer and skirt. The bold fashion choice featured a collared shirt with rolled-up sleeves paired with a knee-length skirt, making for a striking statement.

To elevate her look, Kareena carried a black Hermès bag and completed the ensemble with knee-length boots. She accessorized with statement pieces and sunglasses, adding the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous airport style.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Attending the movie premiere night, Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely enchanting, effortlessly making a statement. Perfectly dressed for a night celebration, she donned a Loewe wool tail blazer featuring a high-low hemline and deep neckline. The tailored fit was secured with a single-button closure, exuding sophistication.

For the bottoms, Sonam added a floral twist with loose, flared trousers, balancing comfort with style. She accessorized with statement stud earrings and elegant rings, while her long tresses were styled in a side part, with one side tucked behind her ear, adding to the overall grace of her look.

3. Khushi Kapoor

The youngest Gen-Z star, Khushi Kapoor, never fails to deliver standout fashion moments. For the premiere of her movie with Ibrahim Ali Khan, she added a vintage twist to her look, donning a chic Dior ensemble. She wore a pink blazer with a buttoned front and structured shoulders, exuding elegance. Keeping it monochrome, she paired it with a matching mini skirt, adding a bold touch to the outfit.

For accessories, The Archies actress opted for a delicate pearl necklace and matching earrings. She carried a classy Dior bag and completed her look with open hair, with front strands neatly tucked back using a cute hairpin.

4. Mira Kapoor

Nailing the wedding guest look, Mira Kapoor draped herself in a stunning custom-made saree worth Rs 76,500. She opted for a golden tissue saree with perfectly pleated drapes at the waist, featuring a structured pallu—one side elegantly attached to her blouse while the other cascaded down her arm. The lustrous fabric shimmered beautifully under the lights, making it an ideal choice for a wedding celebration.

For the blouse, the entrepreneur chose a heavily embellished sleeveless design with a scooped neckline, adding a touch of elegance. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized with traditional drop earrings and bangles, completing her graceful look.

5. Katrina Kaif

Being the perfect bridesmaid for her childhood friend, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely ethereal in an aqua blue lehenga and a custom corset-style blouse worth Rs 85,000 from Mahima Mahajan. The floral-print ensemble featured a structured corset blouse that hugged her silhouette perfectly, while the flowing lehenga added a dreamy twirl effect. She completed the look with a matching dupatta draped elegantly over one shoulder.

To complement her outfit, the actress opted for traditional drop earrings and left her long tresses open, parted to the side.

These five celebrity looks of the week were an absolute win, from Kareena Kapoor’s bold statement to Katrina Kaif’s traditional elegance. With their impeccable styling, they served looks that left us speechless. Now, as we wrap up this week in fashion, we can’t wait to see what next week has in store!