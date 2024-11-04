A look at iconic and world’s most expensive bra made of million-dollar diamonds and rubies- Throwback to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

On October 18, the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made a much-anticipated comeback, exciting fans worldwide. As the show began, it featured a diverse range of models, including trans and plus-size women, but one notable absence was missed by many.

This year's fashion show was vibrant, featuring runways adorned with confetti, bold and voluminous hairstyles, and outstanding performances by BLACKPINK's Lisa and Cher. However, the show felt different without the famous Fantasy Bra. Over the years, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has introduced luxurious lingerie pieces embellished with rubies and gemstones, valued at millions of dollars.

Till now, models like Gisele Bündchen, Claudia Schiffer, Heidi Klum, and Adriana Lima have had a chance to wear them and walk on the ramp.

Red Hot Fantasy Bra

In 2000, Gisele Bündchen introduced the Red Hot Fantasy Bra, valued at $15 million, which featured 1,300 gemstones. This stunning piece was intricately adorned with rubies and diamonds. To maintain the emphasis on the high-value bra, she paired it with simple red panties.

Sexy Splendour Fantasy Bra

In 2005, Gisele Bündchen wore the Sexy Splendour Fantasy Bra, which featured a floral white design made from 18-karat white gold, 2,900 pavé-set diamonds, and 22 rubies. This extraordinary lingerie piece, created by the jewelry house Mouawad, was valued at $12.5 million.

Very Sexy Fantasy Bra

In 2003, model Heidi Klum walked the runway wearing the Very Sexy Fantasy Bra designed by the jewelry house Mouawad. This stunning lingerie piece was priced at $11 million and featured 2,809 exquisitely cut diamonds, rhodolites, amethysts, and yellow-orange sapphires. Klum completed her look with matching panties that also included 3,326 diamonds and a variety of colorful stones.

These multi-million-dollar lingerie pieces have been a major attraction at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. They are renowned not only for their extravagant prices but also for their unique designs. These creations have left viewers in awe and excited to see more. Additionally, they have sparked curiosity about whether anyone would actually wear such extravagant pieces.

