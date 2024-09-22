Aditi Rao Hydari proves that wide-leg denim and a flannel shirt are the ultimate duo for errand running on weekends

New bride Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in the city and like always she turned all heads with her chic casual ensemble. By ditching the glitz and glam, Aditi embraced a relaxed vibe with a pair of classic denim jeans and a flannel shirt that complemented her weekend mood. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

The actress for her quick run in the city opted for a soft pink mauve tank top, layering it with a flannel shirt in delightful tones of blue and pink. The flannel shirt featured classic collars and rolled-up sleeves, exuding a relaxed vibe as she left it unbuttoned. This was casual yet trendy, easy to wear if you had to pop out to pick up groceries or grab a coffee with friends in the morning.

The actress of Heeramandi wore wide-leg jeans and paired her top with it and there was complete balance found between comfort and fashion. Not only does the wide-leg silhouette allow her to move rather fluidly but also immediately takes the outfit to the next level and makes her standout even in casual clothing.

Minimalism with a purpose was Aditi's approach to accessorizing. She had a beautiful backpack that could hold everything she needed while also being fashionable. The small stud earrings provided just enough shimmer while the classic white sneakers she wore kept it sporty and comfy.

With the same simplicity that she usually exudes, Aditi kept her make-up light, wearing nude lipstick, flushed cheeks, and neutral eye shadow that blended into her skin. She also had half of her hair tied in a ponytail which complemented the playfulness of the whole outfit.

This outfit is perfect for the casual weekend wear kind of look. Aditi’s look is also helpful in that it reminds everyone you can be comfortable without looking messy. Stay stylish in a basic black tank, checkered flannel, and loose flare jeans for any type of event or activity that you might need for a weekend getaway. So take notes from Aditi Rao Hydari and elevate your casual wardrobe because looking fabulous without running errands is always a win!

