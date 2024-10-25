Alia Bhatt’s minimal pink mirror work suit is the ultimate festive outfit, perfect for celebrations all year round

Bollywood sweetheart Alia Bhatt took to social media to share an adorable picture on her mother Soni Razdan's birthday. While their mother-daughter bond was heartwarming, we couldn’t help but notice Alia's outfit. Dressed in a beautiful pink suit, Alia showed that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand, even at intimate family functions. Here's a breakdown of why Alia's suit is now on our must-have list for family gatherings.

The pink outfit features a basic round neckline, allowing the intricate details to stand out. Tiny mirrorwork scattered across the kurta adds a subtle sparkle, while the wide full sleeves, adorned with pink lace detailing, bring a soft romantic touch and a feminine flair to Alia's ethnic look.

In order to complete the overall look, she matched the kurta with a pair of identical pink trousers that maintain attention to the detailing of the suit while giving a stylish and sleek silhouette. The outfit strikes a perfect balance between traditional and contemporary, making it ideal for those who want a fresh twist on ethnic wear.

Alia Bhatt did not overdo her accessories but rather picked understated silver earrings, which added to the outfit without overshadowing it. As far as makeup is concerned, she kept it simple and fresh. Her cheeks were slightly tinted, offering a natural, healthy glow; for lips, she opted for a nude shade; and lastly, her ever-so-charming smile effortlessly completed the entire look.

Advertisement

Her tresses were tied back in a half-up hairstyle that was both playful and elegant. The look, which was ideal for any daytime celebration, proved Alia’s talent for doing simple things that are extraordinarily stylish. If elegance had a name, today it’s definitely Alia Bhatt!

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in her understated pink mirror work suit but Soni Razdan looked equally stunning in a beautiful peach and green kurta set. The light tones of peach with dark green shades are suitable for celebrations, especially family-oriented ones. The focus of this outfit however is the gorgeous embroidered neck detailing with splashes of red color which add a fashionable flair. The outfit has a nice silhouette that allows breathability which makes it well suited for celebrations. Both Alia and Soni gave us mommy-daughter goals with their ethnic fits.

For those inspired to take a page out of Alia’s stylebook, her pink attire is a reminder that family gatherings don’t require elaborate outfits—sometimes, it’s the simplest details that count that make the most impact. Alia Bhatt suit is everything an intimate family celebration outfit should be: warm, comfortable and a little bit magical. So, the next time you are invited to a cozy family event, let Alia’ s effortless and chic style inspire your look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan accidentally twin in same brown tees serving fun fashion coincidence