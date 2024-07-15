Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Mangal Utsav: Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in Tarun Tahiliani’s black and golden netted saree, proving classics never go out of style

The much-awaited wedding of the season finally came to fruition! On 12th July, amid star-studded attendees, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were declared husband and wife. However, the celebrations are far from over, so be prepared to be served with many more jaw-dropping looks from celebrities!

Katrina Kaif, who left people swooning over her red saree ensemble, shared a new look from Anant Radhika's wedding celebration. The actress blessed us with another saree look, a classic attire she always effortlessly pulls off. She also shared her husband, Vicky Kaushal’s eye-catching black and gold sherwani look in the new pictures.

Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in a netted saree look

Our beloved Bollywood beauty, Katrina Kaif, is going classy with her looks for Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebration extravaganza. After rocking a regal look in Sabyasachi’s symbolic red saree, she opted for another saree look for the function.

In contrast to earlier, she wore a beige netted saree with a wide black border embellished with intricate designs. The drape was paired with a black collared blouse covered in tiny stones and a protruding gold flower on either arm of the blouse. The actress looked stunning in a dewy makeup look, rocking her natural hair while rounding off the look with simple stud earrings.

Katrina always knows how to effortlessly pull off a look with minimalistic styling. In her Sabyasachi saree look earlier, she kept it simple with a full-sleeved blouse with a simple glam and looked like a dreamy Indian beauty.

Vicky Kaushal looked dashing in an opulent black and gold sherwani

Kaif shared her look on Instagram, posing alongside her husband, Vicky Kaushal, who looked dapper in an all-black sherwani with accentuated gold floral designs that perfectly matched Kaif’s black and gold look.

He previously wore a custom Anamika Khanna ivory sherwani, which complimented her beau’s red Sabyasachi ensemble. He paired the sherwani with white pants and topped it off with an ivory stole, which pulled the look together. The gorgeous couple always knows how to look classy with their coordinated and minimalistic styling!

