Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit, featuring gray top and pants priced at Rs 15,900 proves monotone is here to stay and slay

Janhvi Kapoor has done it again! The young actress was recently spotted in Mumbai after returning from the shoot for her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which stars Varun Dhawan and Manish Paul. She certainly made a statement at the airport by wearing an elegant all-gray ensemble, showcasing that comfort can be worn in style. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

As Janhvi walked through the corridors of the Mumbai airport, all eyes were on her latest trendy look. Her soft gray outfit from Kylie Jenner's clothing line, Khy, featured flattering low-rise stretch pants in steel gray. The pants fit snugly throughout the hip and thigh and then relaxed beautifully at the knee and hem, creating a sleek and comfortable silhouette.

She complimented her trousers with a similar top, which looked great. The top was fitted throughout, showcasing her figure while maintaining a sense of ease. It was chic and sleeveless with a boat neckline and a functional one-shoulder tie detail that added a playful yet elegant twist. The cut is refreshing, youthful, and very stylishly done. This combination enhanced her style and allowed for movement perfect for jet-setting. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 15,900.

Finally, she wore black sunglasses to complete her stylish airport look. She also wore Loro Piana loafers, which are comfortable, chic, and great for traveling between cities.

To maintain a fresh and radiant look, Janhvi wore minimal makeup. She opted for nude lipstick and a subtle hint of blush to add a touch of freshness to her appearance without going overboard. Her hair was styled in loose, wavy locks, giving her a casual yet sophisticated look to compliment her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor's airport look serves as an excellent reminder for fashion enthusiasts. It proves that you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time. Her head-to-toe gray outfit from Khy is perfect for the airport, offering both style and comfort.

This look can inspire your next airport outfit choice, whether rushing around terminals or simply going out. This outfit is not just for the airport but also ideal for a casual day out or a relaxed evening with friends.

