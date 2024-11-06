Khushi Kapoor’s 24th birthday dress worth Rs 16,666 proves white and ruffles can never go out of style

Khushi Kapoor knows how to make an entrance, and her birthday outfit proved just that. On November 4th, the young icon celebrated her special day in a look that had us all wishing for an invite to her party. For her birthday, Khushi chose a stunning white bodycon dress, and let’s just say all eyes were on her.

She picked an ivory dress from House of CB, perfectly blending glamour, sophistication, and femininity. The dress was made from ultra-glam sparkle sequin pleat fabric and luxurious satin, making her feel wrapped in pure opulence. The fabric sparkled and caught the light in the most enchanting way, while the form-flattering silhouette hugged her frame to perfection.

The dress featured a pretty neckline with barely there adjustable straps, allowing Khushi to flaunt the perfect fit with ease. Every inch of the dress exuded delicate details, with defining ruffles cascading throughout, adding a feminine and breezy touch. The ruffles brought the right amount of softness to balance the otherwise bold look.

As the dress fell to ankle length, it was both flattering and graceful, with a daring back split that allowed Khushi to move freely while keeping the look simple and chic. The cinching fit at the waist enhanced her curves, making her birthday look the perfect blend of sleek sophistication and playful elegance. The dress is priced at Rs 16,166.

Khushi took her look to the next level with seriously luxe accessories. While her House of CB ivory dress was the showstopper, her stacked jewelry and impeccable accessory choices completed the ultimate birthday vibe.

Her jewelry featured curated pieces that radiated sophistication with just the right touch of sparkle. The standout piece was the Dior Gold Petit CD Treasure Necklace, which she wore around her neck—subtle yet bold enough to perfectly adorn it. She paired it with the Gold Clair de Lune Bracelet, further elevating the elegance of her sparkling, birthday outfit.

Khushi truly takes the cake when it comes to exquisite jewelry! Wearing the Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Pendant, a design steeped in culture and history, she effortlessly brought heirloom elements to her look. But she wasn’t done yet—she also wore the timeless Datejust 31 Watch by Rolex, a perfect complement to her outfit, along with the Cartier Gold Juste Un Clou Bracelet that added an edgy touch to her wrist.

As if that weren’t enough, Khushi Kapoor completed her ensemble with the beautiful blue Hermès Kelly bag. Its dignified shape and elegance perfectly complemented her style. The handbag, in ideal contrast to her delicately colored ivory dress, added a splash of color while enhancing the overall sophistication of her look.

For makeup, Khushi applied a touch of blush and highlighter to her cheekbones, wore warm brown lipstick, and finished the look with exaggerated winged smokey eye makeup. Her hair was left open and softly curled, adding a relaxed yet polished touch.

To summarize, the bold dress Khushi Kapoor wore on her birthday proves that her fashion sense is always a head-turner. Here's to many more stunning looks in the years to come!

