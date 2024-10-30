Bikinis, crochet bodycon and shrug steal attention at Khushi Kapoor’s beach vacation; A lesson on how to dress up light and still look hot

Speaking of 'vacation vibes', Khushi Kapoor's recent trip to the Maldives with sister Janhvi Kapoor has taken it up several notches. Her numerous pictures on social media are proof that she is not just basking in the sun, in fact, she is going above and beyond with fashion that every one of us is looking forward to. Let’s take a closer look at her beach-ready outfits.

In her first Maldives vacation snapshot, she looks effortlessly stylish in a white bikini paired with denim shorts. Over the bikini top, she adds a brown and white colored crochet shrug, which adds bohemian vibes. To enhance her look, she wore a slim pendant, elegant ear tops, and stylish sunglasses. Khushi finished her look with a neat bun and minimal make-up, radiating a natural glow perfect for a sunny beach day.

In another breathtaking picture from her vacation in Maldives, Khushi Kapoor is seen in a red bikini which compliments her well. Her wet hair gives a cool beachy feel that matches her look. She is wearing beaded bracelets on her wrist which gives her style a more fun aspect, while a clean face and shiny lips help maintain her beauty, making her nyc summer look absolutely sassy!

The next photo of Khushi Kapoor shows her looking stylish in a stunning red bodycon dress. She has paired this with a small pendant and small earrings to give her beautiful look a bit more definition. Her make-up looked perfect with glossy lips, rosy cheeks, and feathered brows perfectly done to go with the outfit. She completed this by adding a neat bun for an evening out with lots of confidence and poise!

In the next round of pictures, Khushi Kapoor looks stunning as she poses in a black bikini, designed with a chic criss-cross neck. To complete her beach outfit, she opted for Chanel glasses and a stylish Dior bracelet on her hand. Her makeup looked neat and fresh as she opted for soft pink lips and blushed cheeks with an overall glow. With her hair slicked back into a bun and the brightest smile on her face, she reminds us of summer style and how one can look elegant with minimum effort!

Khushi Kapoor's vacation is a fashion guide in holiday fashion. And, solely with her fun dresses, stylish beachwear, and amazing accessories, she proves that on every vacation, there is always an opportunity to wear something nice. Therefore, be inspired by Khushi Kapoor's example if you wish to or are already daydreaming about a tropical holiday.

