Shraddha Kapoor Vs Kiara Advani Fashion Face-Off: Who styled pink monochrome saree better?

Fashion face-offs are always exciting, especially when two of the best celebrities step out in similar outfits. Recently, Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani wore almost the same pink saree, giving rise to a fashionable debate as to who has done it better. Time to get into their individual versions of this classic and see who really the master of the pink saree is.

Shraddha Kapoor

At the Red Sea Film Festival press conference, Shraddha Kapoor stole all the limelight with her fabulous Ekaya Banaras saree. This brilliantly bright pink, monochrome-draped saree manages to look both festive and contemporary.

The wide black belt and strapless Benarasi blouse with a sweetheart's neck created a contrasting style. In contrast, Shraddha Kapoor kept it very simple with accessories opting for a delicate single-string necklace. She finished her make-up look with a dewy, glossy pink lip and soft, natural waves, perfectly complementing the entire outfit. The right blend of tradition and modernity, is truly what makes Shraddha a real fashionista.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani flaunted a bright pink organza saree by Devnaagri during the promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, an outfit that beautifully combined both traditional and modern styles. The saree had white delicate embroidery on it and was complemented with an ivory pittance detailed blouse from the Rosa collection of Devnaagri, which sported a plunging neckline. She accessorized with jhumkas with green tassels while her hairstyle was a creative messy ponytail. Minimal yet glowing makeup, soft pink blushing, perfectly lined brows, and glossy nude lips completed her elegant yet contemporary look, which further established Kiara as a true Bollywood fashionista.

Advertisement

In this face-off between Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor, both actresses brought their unique style to the pink saree. Shraddha’s bright pink Ekaya Banarasi saree with a black belt exuded minimalist elegance. While Kiara's vibrant Devnaagri organza saree with a plunging blouse and green jhumkas gave out a festive, chic vibe. Both looks blended tradition and modernity perfectly. Shraddha's understated grace contrasts with Kiara's bold, festive approach. Ultimately, the winner is a matter of personal taste, but both prove the timeless versatility of the pink saree. Do let us know in the comments whose look you liked.

In this face-off between Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor, both actresses managed to put their unique style into the pink saree. The brightly pink Ekaya Banaras saree worn with a black belt by Shraddha demonstrated minimalist elegance.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone vs Tamannaah Bhatia fashion face-off: Who styled Gauri & Nainika floral dress better?