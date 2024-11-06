Malaika Arora serves cool-girl vibes in striped shirt, shorts and Rs 3,01,731 Gucci bag proving casual can still be classy

Malaika Arora always knows how to deliver a look that redefines chic on the go. Recently, she was spotted around the city in an attire that was all about easy style with a dash of cool quotient. This look, which is casual yet stylish at the same time, came with a striped shirt as well as shorts and is nothing less than an inspiration for those who look forward to dressing simply yet also maintaining a cool look.

While walking around the city, she was seen in a straight blue button-down shirt striped and full-sleeved with a white collar. Her shirt is a mix of classic and contemporary details. She combined this with white shorts and mastered the art of how to look chic and casual at the same time.

Malaika’s shirt was differentiated by its contrast – the blue stripes with clean, white collars gave it a refreshing edge. She styled it casually by rolling up the sleeves, instantly adding a sense of ease and cool to the shorts outfit. This small tweak transformed a traditional button-down into something which feels fresh and laidback. By pairing the striped shirt with white shorts, she embraced a color palette that’s perfect for sunny days and spontaneous outings.

Malaika managed to add a more sophisticated twist to the otherwise simple outfit by accessorizing with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses for that retro touch and Christian Dior sliders, which provided comfort yet exuded luxury. An eye-catching Gucci bag worth Rs. 3,01,731 added a touch of luxe glam. In the makeup department, she kept it simple and natural, using a soft pink lip tint and combing her hair back in a neat, middle-parted bun, the look was a perfect blend of casual chic without trying too hard.

This ensemble works because of its perfect balance between comfort and style. The combination of blue and white is classic and appropriate for different activities ranging from doing chores to enjoying the company of friends at a café. The structured stripes on the shirt help maintain a polished look while the rolled-up sleeved shirt paired with white shorts creates a relaxed, yet fashionable, look. It is that kind of day when you want to look nice without overdoing it and here lies the ideal attire for such days.

This little modification changed an ordinary button-down into a more contemporary and relaxed version. Malaika Arora proved that with just the right accessories and a touch of luxury, even the simplest outfits can make a lasting impression.

