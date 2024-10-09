Mira Rajput in denim shorts and knotted shirt shows us how to turn self-care days into style statements

Mira Rajput was spotted in the city, proving once again that comfort and style can go hand in hand, especially for casual outings with mom! The fashionista stepped out in a trendy ensemble featuring a button-down shirt and denim shorts, perfect for those relaxing salon sessions. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Mira chose a light blue button-down shirt that exudes easy-going elegance. The shirt features a fashionable collar, rolled-back sleeves, and a quirky knot at the waist. The cutout detail on the shoulder adds an exciting element, giving the shirt a flirty and fashionable look. This versatile design allows one to wear it all day and still look sophisticated for a salon or spa session.

Mira paired the shirt with fashionable denim shorts to enhance her stylish look, which was perfect for showcasing her legs. The shorts kept her outfit cool and easy while adding a playful touch, making them a favorite for hot afternoons.

Mira added a pop of color to her denim outfit by accessorizing it with a bright yellow Hermes Lindy bag. This not only coordinated well with her ensemble but also brightened her overall look. The bag is stylish, roomy, and practical.

She completed her look with comfortable and practical Loro Piana loafers. Dainty earrings adorned her ears, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming her ensemble.

Mira didn't overdo her makeup, which made her look more beautiful and natural. She used nude eyeshadow and blush, along with nude lips, to capture the outfit's relaxed vibe.

Thick lashes coated with mascara added some drama, while subtly blushed cheekbones made her face look rosy and fresh. Her pretty, straight hair added to her chic look.

If you're planning a salon day, you might want to take some inspiration from Mira Rajput's denim outfit! Embrace light materials, fun cuts, and relaxed clothing. It's possible to be fashionable and practical at the same time because self-care is always in style!

