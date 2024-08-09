Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone adds floral touch to her maternity fashion in Sabyasachi kurta set complemented by Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 3,25,000

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is setting maternity fashion goals, and she is giving tips to other moms on how to stay stylish while being pregnant. Last night, August 8th, she was seen exiting a café in a stunning kurta set, which gave a floral touch to her maternity outfits.

The actress stepped out in a stunning kurta set from the renowned designer Sabyasachi. Crafted from luxurious silk, it featured a vibrant green base adorned with bold floral prints in shades of green, red, white, and purple.

These eye-catching patterns were complemented with lush green motifs, which provided a beautiful contrast. The designer piece also had elements like a classic shirt-style collared neckline, full-length sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and a loose-fitting silhouette. The calf-length hem, paired with side slits, added fluidity and comfort to the kurta.

The Jawaan actress paired the kurta with crisp white pants, allowing the kurta’s intricate detailing and colors to take center stage. It also completed the look with finesse.

To complement her kurta set, she chose accessories that enhanced her outfit. She carried the Dauphine MM bag from Louis Vuitton, a luxe piece worth Rs 3,25,000. For footwear, she opted for Max Mara brown flats, which not only matched the kurta set beautifully but also provided comfort.

Her minimal make-up was perfect to complement the outfit. She went for subtle smokey eyes, glossy lips, blushed cheeks, and neatly groomed brows to complete her fresh and radiant appearance. Her hair was styled in soft waves, which added a relaxed touch to her outfit.

Deepika Padukone in a Sabyasachi kurta set is a classic example of how to achieve class and comfort even while pregnant. Her outfit was classic and trendy at the same time, and many expectant mothers can take inspiration on how to embrace stylish yet comfortable maternity wear.

