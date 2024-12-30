Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone Fashion Face Off: Who styled the velvet sharara set better?
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were spotted wearing similar sharara sets from Sabyasachi. Check out who wore it better.
When it comes to high fashion, these two Bollywood celebrities always hit the headlines with their sartorial styles—Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Both actresses made stunning appearances in similar velvet sharara sets by Sabyasachi. This fashion face-off is awe-inspiring, leaving many fashion enthusiasts in admiration. Let’s break down the looks and see how they styled this regal ensemble uniquely.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at the Diwali bash in 2021, sporting an extravagant three-piece outfit by Sabyasachi. The ensemble included a short kurti, matching sharara pants, and a zari dupatta. The kurti, further embellished at the hem with delicate gota patti work, featured heavy and bright orange and green floral motifs. The flattering, floaty sharara pants balanced out the more structured kurti, while the zari dupatta added a regal touch with its embroidered border.
Priyanka accessorized her look with a silver necklace adorned with green beads, stacked silver bangles, and retro-style rose-tinted sunglasses. Her makeup featured smokey eyes paired with a nude lip, and her hair fell into soft, voluminous curls. Although festive, the overall look exuded an effortless, model-like aura.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, chose a velvet sharara set from Sabyasachi that showcased her signature elegance. She wore a short blue kurta adorned with tiny pink floral motifs, beautifully paired with matching sharara pants. The outfit had an opulent feel, enhanced by golden tassels at the hem and sleeves, which added a touch of glamour to the ensemble.
Deepika accessorized her look with golden earrings and pointed-toe heels, complementing the outfit's luxurious vibe. She opted for nude makeup that highlighted soft tones and enhanced her natural beauty. Her hair was parted in the middle and gracefully cascaded down her shoulders, completing the refined and chic look.
Let us know in the comments: who nailed the velvet look?
