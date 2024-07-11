Ranveer Singh picks an ivory Anamika Khanna embroidered kurta and golden shoes for pre-wedding puja at Anant Ambani’s house

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding on July 12, the Ambani family has been hosting a series of events to mark important events. On Wednesday, July 10, the Antilia house decked up for a special puja along with the Mehendi ceremony. The grand pre-wedding ceremony saw Bollywood celebrities turning up for the event in their fashionable best.

Among all of them, Ranveer Singh chose to leave the most stylish impression by showcasing his sartorial spectacle. Social media is flooded with Ranveer Singh’s pictures and videos as he was spotted arriving at the event.

The Bajirao Mastani actor embraced ethnic suave to blend well with the festive ceremony. In an ivory-embellished traditional set by designer Anamika Khanna, he left onlookers enchanted. Do not miss the intriguing design elements of his outfit, which are an ode to the artist’s craftsmanship. Let’s dive right in to go through all the details of his outfit and discover what makes his attire truly unique.

Ranveer Singh’s impeccable crafter ethnic number boasts golden detailing

Ranveer Singh, with his every appearance at the pre-wedding events, has proved that nothing below maximal works for the uber-lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This time around, he wore a designer ivory kurta set crafted with a unique blend of comfort and class.

The 83 actor was dressed to the nines in his subtle embellished outfit that comprised a regular fit kurta and matching pants. What added a modern appeal to his impeccably crafted fit was the streamlined silhouette and deep neckline on the kurta, along with the fitted ankle-length pants.

Adorned with golden thread detailing at the collar dripping down around the neckline, the kurta got a fair share of bling. Further, the unique patterned motifs all over added to the ethnic aesthetics. Regal yet modern, the reimagined ethnic number boasts a restrained monochromatic palette, doing complete justice to the vibe of the atmosphere.

Take cues from Ranveer on how to add high layers of fashion with accessories

Adding another layer of high fashion to his look, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor completed his attire with pointy-toe golden shoes. Furthermore, his attention to detail when picking accessories added to his suave. He added finishing touches to his look with sparkly solitaire diamond studs, a sleek golden chain, and oval-shaped sunglasses from Tiffany and Co.

Echoing his flamboyant personality were his dark, medium-long locks slicked back into a half-up hairstyle, a well-groomed beard, and a handlebar mustache. He exuded class and style that could leave anyone gasping for breath at a glance.

Just like Ranveer Singh, men must learn to embrace the exciting and unusual details while picking a traditional number, and we bet you will stand out most stylishly at any event. Now, it’s time to share your thoughts on Ranveer’s festive attire. Write to us in the comment section.

