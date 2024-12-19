Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs Rashmika Mandanna Fashion Face Off: Who nailed the color blocking trend better?

The popular color-blocking trend is back with a bang in the fashion scene. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna, two leading actresses down south, could be seen pulling the trend off on their terms. Both, with their impeccable fashion, showed the whole world how to wear color-blocking with their distinct outfits. Let us look at that.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Color blocking has become a hot fashion trend over the last few seasons, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sported this trend effortlessly. Samantha embraced the striking contrast of red and pink in a stunning outfit that left us in awe.

She styled her ribbed red top with knotted front and keyhole cutout-with pink flared pants and created quite a contrast. This is because the texture of the red top gives a sophisticated look, while the flared pants add a retro vibe.

The combination of these complementary shades highlights her chic and edgy style. With minimal accessories, soft curls, and subtle makeup, she nailed the color-blocking trend and also proved that this trend is here to stay.

Rashmika Mandanna

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly flaunted her fashion prowess in a stunning color-blocked attire. She opted for a sleeveless collared top and a high-rise pink velvet skirt, combining professional elegance with luxurious flair.

This is coupled brilliantly with her multicolored heels and gold jewelry, including bracelets, hoops, and chains. It complemented her look without overshadowing it. Minimal makeup with glossy lips and natural glow along with curtain bangs framing the face helped to focus on this bold outfit. Rashmika's confident and chic style is proof, she is a true fashionista embracing color blocking with elegance and ease.

Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have completely nailed the color-block in their own styles. While Samantha sported a striking red and pink combination with this modernly sophisticated look capturing her confident yet playful take on fashion, Rashmika's boss babe look featured sleeveless collared top with high rise pink velvet skirt that is all elegance and power.

Both actresses have very successfully captured the beauty of color blocking, but then again, it comes to personal style. Samantha's look feels a little more casual and softer, while Rashmika takes on the sophisticated, dressy route on the trend. They have both done it right, so it’s a tough call for us to take but you do let us know in the comments who aced the colorblock look better?

