Shilpa Shetty enjoys ‘THUMKA BINGE’ looking gorgeous in red anarkali dress

Shilpa Shetty keeps us on our toes when it comes to slaying her style game. Taking to her social media handle, the actress joined the trendy music, bingeing on thumkas, and looking absolutely mesmerizing in a red anarkali dress. Her look screamed nothing but traditional elegance and modern glam. Excited to know the deets? Keep reading!

The fitness queen’s latest look grabbed our full attention. The full-sleeve design with a round neckline, paired with the flattering silhouette that cascaded into a full flare and ended just between her knees and ankles, gave the anarkali dress a newlywed glow. Against the red backdrop, her ensemble featured intricate golden lace detailing at the front, neckline, and borders, adding the perfect festive charm.

Striking the perfect balance between not being overdone and too casual, the actress paired her anarkali dress with matching pajamas. The loose-fitting design of the pajamas added effortless vibes and style.

‘Less is more’ always wins, and Shilpa Shetty understood the assignment. She added just the right amount of accessories to complete her look. Her ears were adorned with traditional earrings featuring pearls at the edges. Her minimalistic approach to accessories beautifully enhanced her look, making it one of the go-to styles to recreate for festivals.

The glow makeup was perfect—dewy and radiant. The Dhadkan actress flaunted her flawless skin with a blush glow on her cheekbones, her eyes dramatically enhanced with soft-shade eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and long lashes. She rounded off the look with glossy lipstick. Her voluminous, highlighted tresses were left open, styled in loose waves and parted in the middle. For a more traditional vibe, she completed her look with golden jootis.

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in her red anarkali dress, which is ideal for family gatherings, wedding celebrations, and festivals. The bright color added a lively charm, while the makeup and accessories gave an elegant touch. Save it for later!

