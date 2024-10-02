Sonam Kapoor is dripping in gold as she dons metallic skirt suit and reaffirms her status as quintessential OG fashionista

If there’s one thing Sonam Kapoor knows, it’s how to make jaws drop with her impeccable fashion sense. From dramatic gowns to chic street style, her wardrobe choices never disappoint her fans. Recently, the OG fashionista graced our feeds in a metallic co-ord set that had our jaws dropping and eyes popping. Let’s get into the details of her outfit.

This time Sonam stepped out in a woven tweed skirt suit from Tamara Ralph’s spring-summer 2024 collection, and she’s shining brighter than ever! The woven tweed skirt suit features a blazer with a plunging neckline and lapels. Sonam added some boss-lady energy and paired it perfectly with a mid-length skirt that oozes sophistication.

But what really sets the outfit apart are the details. Both the skirt and the blazer are designed in varied metallic tones embellished with luxe gold chains and xilion crystals. Sonam turned Tamara Ralph’s creation into a masterpiece.

And of course, Sonam didn’t stop there. For accessories, she opted for a metallic necklace that perfectly complemented her plunging neckline, paired with dainty golden earrings for that subtle yet chic touch. Her brown heels grounded the outfit, adding a touch of understated elegance.

In terms of the best dressed women in Bollywood, the ultimate accolades are often reserved for Sonam Kapoor. A born trendsetter, she makes even the simplest of clothes into a fashion statement. A perfect mix of elegance and sophistication, her clothing choices are striking, to say the least

As always, her make-up game was on point. Keeping the palette in sync with her metallic outfit, Sonam chose a bronze eyeshadow to make her eyes pop, paired with mascara-laden lashes for that extra drama. Her soft pink lipstick, arched brows, and perfectly bronzed and highlighted cheeks gave her that signature glow, while her long, glossy hair left open added to the effortless glam.

This ensemble screams drama, sophistication, and glitz—just like Sonam Kapoor. Who else could pull off a woven tweed suit that is basically a walking work of art? The answer is, of course, Sonam. So, are you all set to get the notepads ready? Because this is how you slay in tweed.

