Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true fashion queen. She has consistently shown us how to slay formal wear with some of the most unique and unexpected looks, and her black and beige outfit for an event at Jio World in Mumbai earlier today was proof enough. The beige top and skirt set was layered with a fitted black vest featuring a unique, elegant pallu-like train extending from the shoulder. We absolutely adored her charming look.

We are super inspired by the beyond-classy ensemble. So, why don’t we zoom right in for a closer look at the Aisha actress’ incomparable style and draw some major inspiration from none other than Bollywood’s beloved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor's effortlessly chic black-and-beige outfit was simply unmatched. At the glamorous design event held at Jio World in Mumbai on Sunday, Ahuja drew inspiration from her own fashion repertoire to craft a look that was hard to resist. The standout feature of this ensemble was its bold fusion of the sophisticated allure of power dressing with the rich intricacies of Indian tradition. Isn't the look mc. from the shelves of The Row, just so incredible? We're left in awe!

The Khoobsurat actress showcased an incredibly stylish and eye-catching co-ord ensemble, made up of a beige blouse and skirt. The fitted, long-sleeved shirt featured a high collar, embodying elegance at its finest. Complementing this was a calf-length, pleated skirt with a flowing maxi design that was simply fabulous. To enhance the sophisticated vibe, she added a sleek, sleeveless black vest that provided a striking contrast.

Advertisement

This timeless selection offered the diva a fresh perspective on power dressing, and we are truly amazed by the outcome. She showcased the elegance of the flowing skirt, which swayed beautifully with her, while the fitted top accentuated her curves perfectly. We adored this sophisticated outfit—it’s destined to be remembered as one of Sonam’s most memorable looks in the realm of professional power dressing.

When it came to accessories, Sonam opted for simple yet stunning choices. She wore gold hoop earrings and black-tinted sunglasses, adding a touch of chic to her look. To amp up the bling factor, she adorned her fingers with a few rings. But that’s not all—her patterned black Dior Lady D’Joy handbag and her matching black ballet flats perfectly completed the outfit. We’re in love!

As for her glam and hairstyle choices, they were equally flawless. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress rocked blush pink, well-manicured nails, and a radiant base that totally slayed. She enhanced her look with defined brows, a pink lip shade, matching eyeshadow, rouged cheekbones, and mascara-laden lashes to pull everything together.

Advertisement

Last but not least, let’s talk about her hairstyle. Sonam styled her dark tresses into a sleek, high bun with a center parting and a neatly combed base. This effortlessly elegant hairstyle drew attention to her gorgeous face and statement-worthy accessories. We are obsessed with this fierce Sonam Kapoor look!

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s classy ensemble? Feeling inspired to slay in style? Leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us!

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty wears a gingham pink saree at Mumbai airport with an oversized coat, and we think it’s a HIT