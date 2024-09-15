Triptii Dimri’s red pine print saree with mirror work blouse worth Rs 98,000 deserves a special place in wedding guest wardrobe this season

Triptii Dimri is back, not just to spook us in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but also to slay our fashion souls too! Yesterday, she stepped out for the film’s promotions draped in a fiery red floral saree, and let’s just say that we were floored and hypnotized all at once. Let’s take a closer look at her saree.

The talented actress stepped out in the red saree from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta and it’s like a breath of fresh air. Her saree isn’t an average traditional drape. Her red saree comes adorned with pine prints in vibrant shades of red and yellow. But wait, there’s more! A silver mirror work border runs along the length of the entire length of the saree, catching the light and adding some bling energy to it.

The drama didn’t stop there though- the sleeveless blouse was a work of art on its own. Hand-embroidered to perfection with mirror work, cutdana, and kasab embroidery, the blouse added an extra wow factor. Her blouse deserves a moment of its own. Her exclusive saree sports a price tag of Rs 98,000.

When it comes to accessories, the Animal actress kept it sleek and sophisticated. She jazzed up her look with silver jhumkas that shimmered like her blouse. A stack of bangles and a chic ring that rounded out her accessories, proving sometimes less is more- especially when you’ve got sparkles like this.

Her make-up game was on point too. She opted for coral lipstick that screamed fresh and fun paired with blushed cheeks. Ample highlighter on her cheeks ensured her glow. Her eyes were framed with mascara and kohl, giving that sultry, smoldering look. And her hair was perfectly styled with a half-tied look.

In a world of fashion that occasionally seems monotonous, Triptii Dimri is emerging as a lighthouse of experimental style. In every place she steps into, she displays to all that fashion can be both bold and deeply rooted in tradition. Her outfits have been strikingly stylish lately because they combine timeless chicness and a modern edge.

Take, for instance, her latest look in red Arpita Mehta’s saree. It is proof that fashion doesn’t have to be predictable. It can be quirky, stylish, and a bit unexpected and we are here for it.

