Vidya Balan’s boho-chic lehenga or Madhuri Dixit’s sheer gold saree, who aced festive elegance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet?

After two grand pre-wedding ceremonies, this year’s most anticipated and extravagant wedding celebration has reached its final course as we revel in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet function held at the Jio Convention Center. Finally, it’s a night when the happy couple’s big day is ushered in with music, traditions, and, of course, lots of festive fashion!

As usual, it was a star-studded ceremony, and the best of B-town was in attendance, including trailblazing actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. They are arguably two of the most impactful movie stars who have won our hearts with their memorable portrayals and paved the way for female-led cinema. Besides their dominating screen presence, these divas are adept at serving us sophisticated fashion, especially when it comes to ethnic festive dressing.

Have a look at what these stunning starlets wore for Anant and Radhika’s sangeet.

Vidya Balan wore an ivory floral lehenga, paired with a sheer embellished cape

The star of Jalsa chose a resplendent ivory floral lehenga and cape set from Gazal Gupta’s demi-couture collection Gulbahaar. Crafted in exquisite silk, her blooming lehenga was paired with a sweetheart-neck bustier. Embroidered with vibrant threadwork, zardozi, and pearls, Vidya’s lehenga set was layered with an ivory net cape, which was embellished with floral appliques and features a scallop-trimmed border and tassel detail.

Bursting with bright hues of pink, peach, tangerine, and more, Vidya’s lehenga set had a boho-chic appeal that gave a modern twist to traditional festive style. For her beauty picks, the leading lady of Shakuntala Devi highlighted the bohemian charm of her attire by sporting a center-parted low ponytail secured with a matching floral tie-up. The focus of her radiant glam was a luscious, deep berry pout. She finished her look by accessorizing with a pair of drop pearl earrings and a statement bangle.

Madhuri Dixit opted for a sheer ombre saree with sparkling gold sequin stripes

The queen of eternal beauty, Madhuri Dixit, once more proved that age is an insignificant number when it comes to setting fashion statements. For her sangeet look, the gorgeous actress selected a gilded Manish Malhotra saree decked out in sequins. Her sheer drape featured a subtle ombre of molten gold and sage green, but what made it stand out was its intricate sequin and mirror work that formed reflective stripes and art deco-inspired patterns, catching the light beautifully. Madhuri paired it with a matching embellished blouse that had a regal V-shaped neckline and full sleeves trimmed with delicate tasseled pearly beads.

For her accessories, the star of Gulaab Gang chose a magnificent uncut diamonds and emerald necklace, along with golden jhumkas, a bracelet, and rings. She also carried a beaded gold potli bag that perfectly complemented her aureate ensemble.

As for her hair and makeup, the Aaja Nachle star kept her dark brown wavy tresses in a braided half-up style, brushed back except for a few strands that fell gently over her glowing visage. She sported kohl-lined eyes and dark defined brows, while rosy blush and a glossy mauve-pink pout finished her glam.

Who’s sangeet look stole the show?

The sangeet ceremony is all about dancing the night away. Vidya’s twirl-worthy bohemian floral lehenga, matched with a sheer cape, is vibrant yet light. On the other hand, Madhuri’s sheer gold ombre saree is quintessential glam. They are both so distinct yet perfect for a starry musical event. If you prefer modern lehengas, you’ll love Vidya Balan’s ivory attire, and if you don’t skimp on glamour, then Madhuri Dixit’s saree will fit right into your festive wardrobe. Moreover, there is no competition between these two iconic stars; we’d borrow both their looks in a heartbeat!

Take your pick: Vidya’s floral festive lehenga or Madhuri’s sheer sequin saree? Let us know which look made you swoon in the comments.

