Who wore what at Aadar Jain’s wedding: From Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan, 6 mesmerizing fashion moment

Yesterday, the Kapoor family came together to celebrate as Aadar Jain got married to Alekha Advani, the love of his life, in Mumbai. The big, fat Indian wedding brought several B-town ladies under one roof, leaving us awestruck with their mesmerizingly stunning looks. They were dressed in gorgeous traditional ensembles, and honestly, the one word that best described their beauty was ETHEREAL.

From Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, the fashion sense of these beauties with brains has always been at its peak. Yesterday's looks were just an addition to their style lookbook. Curious to know the details? Then explore their attire!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the wedding of her cousin's brother, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a Ritu Kumar red saree worth Rs 1,50,000 and looked nothing less than a newly married bride. Against the red backdrop, the intricate golden detailings adorned all over the saree ignited the festive appeal, making it just the right choice for special occasions. She paired her saree with the matching blouse designed with the sleeveless design and V-neckline.

Her styling was indeed the best part. The neck was adorned with an emerald and diamond necklace, a red potli bag in her arms, and open hair featuring a sindoor in the middle partition. Isn’t it a perfect inspiration for the newlywed bride?

2. Karisma Kapoor

The evergreen actress, who is aging like a fine wine, attended her brother’s wedding draped in the gorgeous Tarun Tahilliani’s classic Kanjeevaram saree that came with a price of Rs 2,99,990. It was a golden saree featuring a precise design. The actress neatly draped it around the body with the pleats visible at the front, and pallu carried gracefully in arms. Her blouse was heavily embellished with the dangler elements at the end of the short sleeves.

Karisma Kapoor’s styling was equally on point. Adding jewelry, she decided to opt for a multi-stone studded and kundan choker neckpiece, round stud earrings, and traditional heavy bangles on her wrists. She tied her hair back into a bun but with the braid design that’s clearly visible at the side.

3. Alia Bhatt

The Bollywood diva, whose fashion is never a dull moment, attended the wedding ceremony looking absolutely breathtaking in the pink saree. It was a Sabyasachi creation with sequin work that shined like a star in front of the flashes. The saree was prepared with light-weight fabric, perfectly accentuating the actress’s body, and that floor-length pallu just took us off-guard. It was equally adorable and glamorous. The sleeveless and deep-neckline pink blouse perfectly complemented her draped ensemble.

The actress highlighted her neck with Sabyasachi’s necklace and ears adorned with studs and rings, enhancing the look to perfection. Her hair was neatly tied back into a sleek bun with the front strands twisted.

4. Shloka Ambani

The stylist Ambani Bahu, along with her husband Akash Ambani, graced the wedding with her presence in the custom House of Masaba ensemble. She was wearing a summertime parijat sorbet lehenga with a custom cape blouse. Her choice of ensemble was styling and playful, with the floral prints in her bottoms and the use of shades like green and pink. Whereas for her blouse, the base was a bralette style that was layered with the cape design, perfect for a fresh and modern twist.

For the accessories, she decided to opt for a long emerald stone layered necklace, cascading down from her neck to her waist, and drop earrings as a perfect finishing touch. She kept her hair half-tied and decorated it with a heavily embellished accessory.

5. Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and the Gen-Z style icon Suhana Khan wore Torani’s Maahe Nyra Lehenga set worth Rs 2,99,500. In that white ensemble designed with the golden detailing, she looked absolutely dreamy, straight out of a fairytale story. Her blouse perfectly matched her skirt with the golden work adorned all over it and the short sleeves, adding the modern touch.

She drew our attention toward her neck, which was glamorously adorned with the emerald-layered choker necklace, dangler earrings, and traditional kada. The half-tied hairstyle with the front strands falling on her face completed her look at top-notch.

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is not a Bae limited to the screen; she’s the real-life charmer and in her latest wedding guest look, she looked bewitching. She was draped in Tarun Tahilliani’s red saree, featuring precise craftsmanship with traditional and floral patterns. The Call Me Bae actress paired her saree with the half-sleeves and deep neckline blouse adorned with multi-colored detailing.

The half-tied hairstyle beautifully framed her face, whereas the choker necklace added the perfect accessory touch. She completed her look with the dewy finish makeup and bindi in between the eyebrows.

These 6 celebs at Aadar Jain’s wedding had us wrapped around their fingers, going swoon of her mesmerizing and ethereal looks. If you’re attending a wedding, then remember these B-town ladies have got covered with their impeccable fashion sense.

Which of these wedding guest looks do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!