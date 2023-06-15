Sauna For Weight Loss: The Perfect Way to Melt Your Pounds Away

The concept of saunas has been famous since ancient times across the globe. With their numerous health benefits, from heart health and detoxification to glowing skin, sauna baths can be the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation for the body. The recent trend of exploring a sauna for weight loss has stepped up its popularity.

It is by far one of the trickiest ways of shedding the flab, by just sitting around and soaking up the moist heat. In the following sections, we will delve deeper into the science behind using a sauna to lose weight, discuss the potential benefits and considerations, and provide practical tips for maximizing the effectiveness of sauna sessions in your weight loss journey.

An Overview of Sauna

Heat bathing customs, like sauna baths, have been documented throughout several civilizations, supporting the theory that saunas have their roots in ancient history. However, the Finnish sauna culture is particularly well-known and has had a big impact on sauna culture all over the world. The word "sauna" or "sow-nah" is a Finnish word that describes both the sauna's physical layout and its use for bathing.

A sauna is a small, enclosed room or cabin that is heated to high temperatures, using dry heat or steam. Originally, saunas were built by digging pits in the ground and filling them with rocks and logs to create a space where heat could be produced and trapped. Sauna baths today are technologically advanced and well-monitored. They are often attached to a gym or community center.

A sauna helps you lose weight by removing toxins from the body and helping you lose water weight. The temperatures in the sauna chamber are typically between 150°F and 195°F (65.6°C and 90.6°C). Finnish saunas are regarded as "dry," whereas Turkish saunas produce a lot of steam and are “wet”. Usually, people take a sauna bath for about 15 to 30 minutes in a single session. According to studies, traditional sauna baths at 150–195° F are as effective as moderate-intensity exercise in promoting weight loss ( 1 ),( 2 ).

Different Types of Saunas for Weight Loss

Today, saunas have become popular on a global scale, valued not only for their mental and physical health advantages but also as places for socializing, unwinding, and personal wellness. Here are some of the different types of saunas for weight loss:

1. Dry Saunas (Finnish Style)

The most popular variety is the classic Finnish sauna. It typically uses dry heat generated by heating stones or a wood-burning furnace. The humidity is moderate, and the temperature can range from 70°C to 100°C (158°F to 212°F). Water can be poured over the heated stones to produce bursts of steam known as löyly.

2. Smoke Saunas

Smoke saunas are traditional Finnish saunas that use a unique heating mechanism. Wood is burned in a separate chamber, and the smoke is directed into the sauna room. The smoke improves the whole sauna experience and adds a unique aroma.

3. Steam Saunas (Turkish Baths)

With the help of a steam generator, steam saunas, sometimes referred to as steam rooms, generate moist heat. Steam saunas often have higher humidity levels, ranging from 100% to 114%. and lower temperatures, averaging between 104°F and 122°F (40°C to 50°C).

4. Barrels Saunas

The design of the barrel saunas is exceptional. They have a barrel-like form and are usually made of wood. The spherical shape aids in the circulation of air and the distribution of heat. Depending on the type of heating utilized, barrel saunas can be either regular saunas or infrared saunas.

5. Infrared Saunas

Infrared heaters are used in infrared saunas to produce radiant heat, which warms the body directly rather than through hot air. These saunas function at lower temperatures, often between 104°F and 140°F (40°C to 60°C). People who find conventional saunas excessively hot frequently choose infrared saunas because of their mild heat.

5. Electric Saunas

Electric heaters are used to warm up electric saunas. These saunas are mostly seen in commercial sauna facilities and provide exact temperature control. Electric saunas can be either traditional or infrared, depending on the heaters that are employed.

These are a few examples of the various kinds of saunas that are available. Each variety caters to different preferences and has its own special qualities, heat sources, and temperature ranges ( 3 ).

How Can a Sauna Help You Lose Weight?

People worldwide are now using saunas to lose weight. Scientific research and anecdotal evidence both prove that saunas can be used for weight loss, but you need to follow certain guidelines to avoid side effects.

1. May Help Reduce Water Weight

Sauna-induced sweating makes you lose a substantial amount of water. This can lead to a substantial amount of water from the body, causing temporary weight loss ( 1 ).

2. May Help in Detoxification

When you're in a sauna, the heat makes you sweat more. This increased sweating helps your body get rid of toxins more easily. It's like a natural way of detoxifying. This is particularly beneficial if you don't exercise often or spend a lot of time indoors in air-conditioned environments with low temperatures. Saunas can help your body flush out toxins and improve your overall health ( 4 ).

3. May Help Burn Calories

Saunas can enhance calorie expenditure since they cause sweating and raise body temperature. It's crucial to note that sweating causes a significant amount of water to be lost, not necessarily fat, which could lead to sauna-related weight loss ( 2 ).

4. Improves Blood Circulation

The blood vessels in the body dilate as a result of exposure to moist heat, which improves blood flow to the muscles and organs. Better blood flow means an enriched supply of oxygen and nutrients. The entire metabolic process is dependent on this improved circulation. Stress, inflammation, and toxins are reduced, which improves your metabolism. Better metabolism prevents the buildup of extra flab and also sheds kilos ( 5 ).

5. May Help Reduce Stress

Sauna sessions can promote relaxation and stress reduction. These sessions can help improve mental health by lowering stress levels, encouraging relaxation, and elevating mood. In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including weight management, emotional well-being is crucial. Saunas can enhance general weight loss attempts by promoting mental well-being ( 5 ).

Other Health Benefits of Sauna

Saunas have a variety of overall health advantages for the body and mind. Here are a few significant benefits:

1. May Help Relieve Rheumatic Pain

Sauna bathing has been used as a form of thermal therapy to alleviate pain and symptoms of rheumatic diseases. Limited clinical studies have shown that sauna bathing can improve joint mobility and relieve pain in a significant percentage of patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Sauna bathing has also shown pain relief benefits in cases of chronic neuropathic (nerve-related) pain. However, the exact mechanisms by which saunas alleviate rheumatic and neuropathic pain are still not fully understood ( 6 ).

2. May Boost Heart Health

Sauna use can improve blood circulation through the dilation of blood vessels, increase blood flow, and improve oxygen and nutrient delivery to tissues. This has been shown to improve heart health by lowering blood pressure and improving cardiovascular function ( 7 ).

While saunas have traditionally been contraindicated for patients with chronic heart failure, recent studies have shown that a single sauna exposure is well tolerated and actually improves hemodynamics (the flow and pressure of blood in the body) in such patients. This suggests that sauna use may have potential benefits for individuals with chronic heart failure, but further research is needed ( 8 ).

3. May Help Lower Blood Pressure

Sauna bathing has shown positive effects on blood pressure in patients with essential hypertension (high blood pressure levels). Studies have indicated that regular sauna use can lead to a significant reduction in mean blood pressure over a period of time. However, it is important to note that further research is needed to fully understand the relationship between sauna bathing, blood pressure, and the effects of anti-hypertensive medication ( 9 ).

4. May Help with Respiratory Problems

A sauna's warm and humid environment can be beneficial to respiratory health. Inhaling steam can help open up your airways, relieve congestion, and improve your breathing. Saunas may provide relief for people suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma or allergies ( 9 ).

5. May Help You Get Glowing Skin

Saunas can cause sweating, which helps to cleanse the skin and clear clogged pores. It promotes the removal of dead skin cells, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated, helping to improve certain skin conditions, such as acne. Sauna bathing is generally safe for the skin. Repeated sauna sessions do not cause skin withering or increase water loss through the skin. While sauna bathing is not commonly used for skin diseases, reducing thick scales through skin rejuvenation, may help patients with psoriasis ( 10 ).

6. May Help Relieve Anxiety

Saunas can improve mental health. The mix of warmth, unwinding, and seclusion can help lower stress levels, ease anxiety, and elevate mood. In many cultures, saunas have deep social and cultural importance. They offer a place for unwinding, connecting, and mingling. Sauna sessions can be shared with loved ones, acquaintances, or even total strangers, fostering relationships and a sense of community.

Can Saunas Be Dangerous for Weight Loss?

A sauna is not dangerous if done properly. They themselves pose no threat to your health. However, it's crucial to realize that saunas only encourage brief weight reduction through increased sweating and water loss. The main cause is fluid loss, not fat loss. A small amount of weight will usually return once you've rehydrated.

It's essential to approach weight loss holistically, putting an emphasis on long-term viable measures like a balanced diet and frequent exercise. While using saunas as part of a comprehensive wellness regimen is a good idea, doing so solely to lose weight is not.

Without medical supervision, people with chronic heart ailments should avoid saunas. Consult with your doctor to ensure that it is appropriate for your specific health needs and weight loss goals ( 11 ).

Precautions

It’s best to use saunas with precautions and adequate guidance. Using a sauna to lose weight requires planning. Below are some tips to follow if you wish to use a sauna for weight loss:

1. Stay Hydrated

Saunas can cause excessive sweating, resulting in fluid loss from the body. It is important to drink plenty of mineral-rich water before and after sauna sessions.

2. Limit Session Duration

If you are new to saunas, start with shorter sessions that typically last 10 to 15 minutes. Increase the duration gradually as your body adjusts to the heat.

3. Monitor Heat Tolerance

Observe how your body reacts to the heat. If you experience any discomfort, like feeling dizzy, or over-exhausted, leave the sauna right away and cool down. Do not push yourself past your comfort zone; pay attention to your body.

4. Take Breaks

To allow your body to cool down between sauna sessions, it is imperative that you take breaks. You can exit the sauna, rest in a cooler area, or take a refreshing shower.

5. Consider Clothing Choice

Most people wear very little clothing when they use saunas. However, it is critical to follow the sauna's specific guidelines and cultural norms. Use towels or sauna wraps to keep a barrier between your skin and the sauna benches.

Conclusion

The ancient sauna baths played a huge role in keeping people healthy and socially connected. With the advent of technology, the features and concepts of saunas have advanced, giving us more insight into their uses, especially in something as lucrative as weight loss. Sauna for weight loss is usually a very calm and relaxing method of shedding extra flab and is opted for by many as an adjunct to their health journey. It won't just facilitate weight loss but also rejuvenate your skin and mental health. Sauna tolerance varies from person to person. When utilizing saunas, putting your safety and well-being first is critical. Stop using the sauna if you are pregnant, have very sensitive skin, or have had a recent episode of heart issues.

