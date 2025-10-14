Malaika Arora's Fitness Secrets: How 50-year-old actor stays fit with intermittent fasting, yoga and ghee

Bollywood star Malaika Arora continues to be one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, inspiring fans with her discipline, glowing skin, and ageless beauty. At 50, the reality TV judge and yoga enthusiast believes that fitness is about balance and mindful living, not strict diets or deprivation.

In an episode of 32 Degrees aired on June 2, Malaika Arora shared how intermittent fasting plays a big role in her health routine. “I do intermittent fasting. I actually begin my day with something which is so basic, which is so Indian... it is ghee, which is part of Ayurveda. I start my day with ghee,” she said.

The actress explained that she eats all her meals within a fixed time window and avoids eating after sunset. “My last meal is at 7 pm. Then I stop. I don’t eat. I try not to eat anything after that until the next day. So, 12 (noon) is when I actually have my first meal. I eat everything, rice, roti, sabzi, I eat everything,” Malaika added.

Malaika Arora’s simple wellness rituals

When asked about her wellness rituals, Malaika spoke about a few essentials she swears by. “Sleep, it is so underrated. That’s something that I swear by. I think it’s very, very important. Water therapy is another thing. Meditation, yoga, eating right… Yoga is nothing, it is just breathing,” she said.

She also mentioned that at her restaurant, Scarlett House in Mumbai, she has a hydration bar inspired by her own water therapy routine. Malaika believes these small but consistent habits play a major role in maintaining physical and mental health.

Here’s what keeps Malaika Arora fit at 50

In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on the podcast All About Her, Malaika opened up about her three main fitness principles: sleep, nutrition, and the mind-body connection. “I’ll be 50, but I feel I don’t... It’s just age for me. It’s not something that defines me,” she said.

Food, for her, is the foundation of good health. She focuses on simple, home-cooked meals and never starves herself. “Eat basic, home-cooked meals,” she shared, adding that ghee is her “superfood.” Malaika avoids supplements and prefers natural nutrition, saying, “I don’t really believe in powder.”

Malaika’s post-workout meals include eggs, toast, or dosas, and when she needs a protein boost, she opts for homemade shakes with bananas, dates, and nuts. “I will not starve. That’s my only thing. Do not starve,” she said.

Her approach to fitness remains consistent: eat clean, sleep well, and move your body with joy. As Malaika puts it, “Sleep, water, discipline, consistency, taking care of these things makes a huge difference in your life.”

