Mumbai, Delhi, Vrindavan and now where? Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s recent airport spotting makes fans wonder

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s recent travel diaries have caught everyone’s attention. Earlier, the couple was seen departing from Mumbai for Delhi. They returned after visiting Vrindavan, where they sought blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj. Now, Virat and Anushka have been spotted at the airport once again, and the fans wonder where they are headed next.

Today, May 15, 2025, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were captured by the paparazzi as they prepared to depart from the private airport in Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a blue shirt with denim pants. She carried a red handbag and wore black shades. Anushka waved at the paps and smiled at them while standing at the entrance.

Meanwhile, Virat sported a black t-shirt and jeans. He also carried a black backpack.

Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s airport video here!

Netizens couldn’t help but be curious about their next destination. One person said, “Where are they going now after Vrindavan?” while another asked, “Where are they headed to??” A user stated, “Too much Virushka nowadays (heart-eye and red heart emojis),” and another questioned, “Where are Virushka headed next?” A fan replied to the latter, saying they were going to Bengaluru.

For the uninitiated, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 after a brief halt. Virat Kohli and his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Just a few days ago, Virat announced his retirement from test cricket. In his post, he stated, “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.”

Anushka Sharma also penned a heartwarming note as her husband ended a significant chapter in his career. She said, “After every test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.” Touched by her words, Virat reacted with heart emojis.

