Best dressed of the week: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor and more celebs who stole the show

Bollywood doesn’t only consist of blockbuster movies or songs; it's also a dazzling showcase of fashion where every week, celebs flaunt their style, turning heads and setting trends. This week, we’ve got a lineup of Bollywood’s finest who brought their A-game to the fashion scene. Let’s dive into the most stylish looks of the week that had us swooning!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt always dresses to impress, and she did just that when she took to the runway at Paris Fashion Week. This time, the actress wore a creation by master designer Gaurav Gupta, opting for a silvery corseted dress from his Arunodaya collection. The strapless dress featured embroidery on the upper bust and cut-out details along the edge. Alia paired it with black flared pants and stilettos, completing the look with flawless makeup—blush and highlighter accentuating her cheeks, a touch of shimmer on the inner corners of her eyes, and kohl subtly blended around her eyes. She kept her lips natural. A light drizzle of glam came in the form of oversized golden rings and chain-like earrings, perfectly rounding off her molded silhouette.

Priyanka Chopra

As a global fashion diva, Priyanka Chopra did not disappoint in London, stunning in an orange gown by Silvia Tcherassi. The bodycon dress featured stylish cutouts, a mock turtleneck, metallic hoops, and intricate ruching at the midsection. To complement the dress’s simplicity without overpowering it, she chose a gold bangle, small hoop earrings, and a couple of rings. Her hair was elegantly twisted away from her face, with playful bangs adding a touch of fun to the overall look. Priyanka completed her ensemble with dewy makeup, featuring feathered brows, dramatic lashes, coral blush, and a deep orange lip that perfectly matched the dress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For the Citadel London premiere, Samantha looked breathtaking in a stunning ensemble designed by Kresha Bajaj. She wore striking blue mosaic pants with a beaded tassel effect, adding a unique dimension to the overall look. Paired with a bright blue satin top featuring a waterfall sash detail on the sides, the outfit was a perfect complement to the pants. Priced at Rs 3,00,000, her look struck the perfect balance between bold and classy.

Samantha opted for minimal yet elegant jewelry—a simple diamond choker and small earrings—to elevate her appearance without overwhelming it. Her makeup was flawless, with nude lipstick, softly blushed cheeks, and eyes that stole the show with thick kohl, nude eyeshadow, and perfectly shaped brows. Her hairstyle was soft and elegant, with wavy updos and a side part, further enhancing her beauty.

Shraddha Kapoor

At the Saudi 'Celebrating the Heart of Arabia' event, Shraddha Kapoor dazzled in a stunning black saree from Devnaagri, priced at Rs 62,000. The saree’s elaborate sequin embroidery on silk organza beautifully highlighted her inherent grace. Her minimal Palmonas jewelry perfectly complemented the ensemble, adding just the right touch of glamour without overshadowing the intricate details of the saree. Shraddha’s fashion-forward sense was on full display, leaving us once again in awe of her style.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made a bold statement during the CTRL promotions in a fashionable PH5 jumpsuit priced at Rs 36,900. The strapless bodice featured striking white prints that led to wide-legged pants, creating the perfect blend of daring and classy. She accessorized with beautiful silver jewelry from Swarovski, including a stylish choker, rings, and lovely earrings, completing the look with black heeled boots. Her makeup was impeccable, with warm brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and dark brown lipstick, complemented by bronzer and dramatic lashes. Ananya rounded off the look with a side-parted bun, leaving a few strands of hair framing her face for a more appealing touch.

This week, Bollywood celebs returned to their fashionable best, reminding us that fashion is an extension of personality and creativity. From casual chic to bold statements, every look tells a story that inspires us. So, which outfit stole your heart? Share your favorites in the comments, and let’s keep the fashion conversation going!