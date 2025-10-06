Amaal Mallik got a WARNING from his mom after ugly fight with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kanickaa Sadanand?

Amaal Mallik is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house who often finds himself embroiled in controversies. After facing serious allegations of making vulgar comments and gestures toward Ashnoor Kaur during a task, the singer and composer was publicly defended by Salman Khan. Following Khan's statement, the musician's mother offered her support, a move many netizens interpreted as a direct slam against Kunickaa Sadanand.

Amaal Mallik’s mother comes out in his support

In last week’s captaincy task, the house was divided into two groups: one group that had Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik and a few others and the other with Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and the rest. After a tiff between the two groups, the singer and composer was portrayed in a negative light. It was in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that Salman Khan clarified the entire situation, and it was proved that Mallik did not use any derogatory language for Ashnoor.

Following that, his mother came to his support and criticised the people for misunderstanding surrounding her son. Jyothi took to her Instagram to share a post dedicated to her son. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “SOOOO PROUDDDD OF you my darling @amaal_mallik !!! Be the way you are true and Innocent at heart ! Don’t even speak to people who have NO human values. LOVE YOU !!! MISSING YOU.”

Fans instantly jumped to the comment section and posted several heart and fire emojis. Many agreed with Jyothi and added that they are also proud of Amaal and his game.

What happened during the task?

During the captaincy task, an argument between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj flared up after comments were made about Ashnoor Kaur. When Mallik remarked that anything said about Ashnoor 'irks' Bajaj, neither Ashnoor nor Abhishek heard him clearly. Instead, they and the other contestants relied on Kunickaa Sadanand's version of events, which unfairly cast the singer in a negative light.

Armaan Mallik’s tweet regarding Bigg Boss

On one hand, where Amaal Mallik is proving to be such a strong contestant, his brother Armaan had once confessed that he wouldn’t be able to handle a show like this.

A while back, during a Q&A session on his X handle, Armaan Mallik was asked by a fan, “bhai, why did you leave and send Amaal? He won't be able to do it.” Responding to this, he said, “Bro, if out of the two of us, anyone has the guts to go on a show like BB, it's only Amaal. I can't handle a show like that.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 5 Episode Update: Malti Chahar enters as wild card contestant, Salman Khan announces no eviction