Mahhi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumors with Jay Bhanushali

The Internet is flooded with divorce speculations of TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali. Married in 2011, the two share three children. It was rumored that the couple had been facing marriage troubles for quite a long time, and they had already finalized their divorce. A social media page recently claimed that the couple is breaking their ties after 14 years of marriage due to ‘trust issues’. While the couple remained tight-lipped about the ongoing rumors until now, Mahhi Vij has now finally broken her silence and slammed the social media handle for ‘false narrative’.

She strongly objected to the claims of ‘trust issues’ and commented, "Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this (sic)."

The actress engaged with her husband Jay Bhanushali's Instagram post featuring their daughter, Tara, a day earlier. She commented on the adorable photo, writing, "Tara is the cutest (with three red hearts)."

It's not the first time their separation rumors have made headlines. Earlier, when such reports flooded social media, the actress candidly spoke about it in a conversation with Hautterfly and said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahhi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahhi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?”

She further added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue. Just live and let live.”

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019 and foster kids Rajveer and Khushi in 2017.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee team up for family comedy film, on floors in Feb 2026