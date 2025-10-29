EXCLUSIVE: Madalsa Sharma recalls ‘unpleasant’ experience she faced in South film industry: ‘I felt uncomfortable and walked out…’

Madalsa Sharma worked in several South movies before trying her hand at Hindi movies and Television. The actress won hearts with her performance in Rupali Ganguly's popular show Anupamaa and was recently seen in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Madalsa shared why she distanced herself from the South Indian film industry and decided to focus on Bollywood.

When asked why Madalsa left South after working for a couple of years, the actress revealed that she faced a few unpleasant experiences that made her uncomfortable. She said, “Ek-aadh experience pleasant nahi the mere wahan pe, jo mujhe laga ki mai nahi kar sakungi. Wo path main nahi le sakungi. (I had a few unpleasant experiences there, which I felt I couldn't handle. I couldn't take that path.)”

On quizzing what path she is referring to, the Anupamaa actress said, “Casting couch and all of that. It’s everywhere, I think.” She further added, “Mujhe thoda disappointment hua tha South me. No experience, but ek conversation ne mujhe uncomfortable kiya tha. I don’t remember (referring to the conversation), I was 17. It’s been a few years. But, I remember that I felt uncomfortable and I just walked out, and I told myself, let’s go back to Bombay now.”

The actress concluded it by mentioning that she knows what she wants and at what cost. “Ek goal hota hai na har ek insan ka to reach where they want. Mera goal hai ambition hai, sab kuch hai; magar wo utna jyada nahi hai ki main usko khud pe haavi hone du. To issiliye, when I spoke about me being level-headed, wo yahi hai ki I’m level-headed in terms of things jo mujhe chahiye aur jo mujhe nhi chahiye aur jis cost par chahiye. So yaa, my decisions have been on the basis of that,” Madalsa concluded.



(Every person has a goal to reach where they want to. I have a goal and ambition, everything, but it's not so high that I let it overwhelm me. So, when I spoke about being level-headed, it meant that I'm level-headed in terms of what I want, what I don't want, and at what cost. So, my decisions have been based on that.)

For the unversed, Madalsa Sharma debuted with a Telugu film, Fitting Master, in 2009. She later went on to play pivotal roles in several regional movies like Shourya, Aalasyam Amrutam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pathayeram Kodi, Dove, Super 2, and others. She worked in a couple of Bollywood films too, including Rajshri Productions' Samrat & Co.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Madalsa Sharma on leaving Anupamaa and her rumored feud with Rupali Ganguly, 'It was time to move on'