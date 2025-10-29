Exclusive: Madalsa Sharma on leaving Anupamaa and her rumored feud with Rupali Ganguly, 'It was time to move on'

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Madalsa Sharma opened up about her decision to leave Anupamaa after four years. She praised the show’s makers, writers, and Rajan Shahi for keeping the show at the number one position for so long. “Well, after 4 years, you have seen this story. Our makers, the writers, Rajan sir, everybody, they are excellent when it comes to storytelling. Keeping a show at the number one position for such a long time is not easy,” she said.

Madalsa explained that with changing audience behavior, long story tracks may no longer hold viewers’ attention as they did before. “Today, the audience has so many options at the click of a button, whether on their phones, TV, or anywhere. At such a time, especially for Anupamaa, which the makers have run so well for so long, I feel that after 4 years, it was also the makers’ feeling that maybe they want to take a leap,” she added.

Here’s why Madalsa decided to move on

Madalsa Sharma mentioned that the show was planning a 15-year leap, which would significantly change the characters and their dynamics. “In the past, the show had a 2-year leap, a 1-year leap, and a 6-month leap… After 15 years, your look will change, everything about you will change, and the dynamics around you will change completely. So then Rajan sir and I mutually decided… it’s been 4 years, and since they are taking a 15-year leap, I also thought that now it’s time to move on and explore many more beautiful opportunities in life,” she explained.

Madalsa Sharma talks about her reported feud with Rupali Ganguly

When asked about her alleged feud with co-star Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa downplayed the reports, saying such disagreements are common on any set. “I think all these things happen on every set… eventually, we are all part of the same project, and whatever little disagreements happen, the next morning we hug it out and everything gets sorted. So I don’t think I can pinpoint anything that I didn’t like… everything was fine. We are human beings,” she said.

Madalsa also revealed that she hasn’t met Rupali since leaving the show due to her travel commitments. “No, because after that I started a travel spree which is still ongoing… Everyone gets busy in their own lives, and of course, we are all in touch through phone calls and messages. But as for meeting, I don’t think I have met anyone after the shooting of the show,” she added.

Madalsa Sharma’s candid interview sheds light on her professional decision to leave Anupamaa and shows her positive outlook towards her co-stars. Her explanation provides clarity to fans who were curious about her departure and the rumored tensions on set.

