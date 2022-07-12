EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arjun Bijlani hails Nia Sharma for her hard work; Actress says 'he is like family'

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her spectacular fashion sense. She came to the limelight with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai for the role of Manvi Chaudhary and she proved her mettle in acting with shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4 and others. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nia got a sweet message from her good friend Arjun Bijlani.

In the audio note, Arjun Biljani expressed appreciation for Nia. He said, “You are so hardworking, so stylish and such a good human being.” He added, “You are going to go places and you have been dedicated for the past few months. As far as you looks goes, your fitness, your styling, everything is on point.” He also revealed that Nia is a family person and takes her mother around the world.

Nia Sharma was overwhelmed to hear the note and said, “I deserve this from you. I think I have the right to get these kinds of messages from you.” She added that he is one of her closest friends. She added that he has seen her crying a lot of times. She added, “He has caught me in my most vulnerable times. I have dropped tears in front of him. I know he will always vouch for me, him and Neha. Its like a family thing.”

Nia also shared that she was very overwhelmed when Arjun chose her for the family week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nia Sharma was last seen at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, and she brought glam to the event with her absolutely stunning looks in a black gown. The gorgeous actress won Super Stylish Female TV Star Award at the event.

To view the complete interview of Nia Sharma check out the video below-

