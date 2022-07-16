EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra on their first date post Bigg Boss 15: ‘That was a special night’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are busy promoting their new song, ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the duo played a fun game, ‘How well do you know each other?’. During the conversation, the much loved couple opened up about their first official date after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. “It was so impromptu,” recalls Karan.

He further adds, “See you have lived with each other for five months, which in the Bigg Boss house is literally five years because you are 24 hours together. And you have dreamt about this, we will go out, we will eat, we will sit, and there will be music, and there will be people around us. So you are just overwhelmed with that.”

Tejasswi Prakash elaborates, “Also, it was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night.” During the game segment, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra also spoke about their favourite actresses, Karan’s favourite food, his favourite sport, and what the actor likes the most about Tejasswi.

Meanwhile, their new single, ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other, and Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra inform that they identify with the story of the track too. They shot for the song in Goa.

