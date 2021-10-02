EXCLUSIVE: I'm always nervous around Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek: Rochelle Rao on working with them in TKSS

Actress and model Rochelle Rao has always been in the news for the right reasons. Just like her fine stint as a host in IPL matches, the actress was also loved for being her real self in Bigg Boss 10. Rochelle, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show as Lottery, in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla spoke more about her role, gave a few insights into the fun BTS of the show and how Kapil has changed post embracing fatherhood.

How does it feel now that the show is back on air and getting lauded by the audience yet again?

Very excited to see the show back in action and receive love from the audience! It makes us do even better. Also this time, every character won't be seen every weekend. The entries are planned in a different way to make them look fresh and more entertaining and memorable.

You are essaying the role of Lottery yet again. Will the character have any more new modifications?

Yes! Lottery is back in action in a new avatar. The character will be seen in a much more classier, fun, western avatar and will also be trying to up the fashion quotient this time. I am so excited and happy to see Lottery get so much appreciation from the audience. This is the role, apart from my IPL hosting, that people remember me for and I have received a lot of love for the same.

You have been a part of both the former and current cast of TKSS. Do you find any difference in the work style?

There is always a difference. Whomsoever comes on the set gets on a new energy. No matter who it is, be it old or new. If you talk about the difference then, I think that the cast now is more committed and is putting in the best they can. You can feel the creative energy pushing in from all sides. Even for myself, I can feel how the writers, Kapil keep pushing me to give in my best shot and extract the best from me. The commitment level and energy has been multiplied hundreds of times more with the new team.

How is your equation with the other two power-packed ladies of TKSS, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarty on set?

We may have tiffs on-screen, amidst our characters but behind the camera, in our real lives, we have a blast and good fun. We joke around and the jokes are purely out of fun and absolutely are with no intentions of hurting anybody. I won't deny that at times they are people who try to pit us against each other on purpose, and it happens everywhere and not just on our show. There is absolutely no animosity amongst anybody on the show.

Kapil and Krushna have an impeccable sense of comedy. Do you at any time feel nervous while performing comedy in front of them?

I am always nervous around Kapil and Krushna because they are brilliant. But I also feel special because of the warmth and the space they give me to show my comic talent amidst their performance. It is sweet of them when they actually listen to my suggestions regarding jokes and even boost my morale to come up with suggestions. I have learnt so much from them in terms of comic timing, commitment towards character. It's not easy to make the guests feel comfortable alongside performing your stint. Kapil, Krushna, Kiku and the team make sure that the audiences too are having a great time and interact with each one of them to make the show look very relatable for everybody who watches it and even for the guests. I have worked in TV, OTT and other spheres of entertainment, but I have never seen this kind of commitment of an actor to its character, like once Sapna is out of the van, she is Sapna and not Krishna Abhishek. We just forget that it is Krishna Abhishek in disguise of Sapna. That is the level of energy and commitment towards their character, their work and it's phenomenal!

How has Kapil as a professional, changed post fatherhood?

Kapil is so happy, rather happier as a dad now! He was telling me the last time during our reading sessions how his entire schedule now revolves around his babies. Like however late he sleeps, he is up when they are up in the morning. He sounded like a full-time dad and it was so good and cute to see this never seen before side of Kapil.

Have you got a chance to meet his babies?

Yes, I have met Kapil's daughter but not his son yet.

What are the new things the makers of TKSS are planning to add?

We have plans to make the show more gen-next oriented because a lot of the youth watches The Kapil Sharma Show. We are also planning to do a lot more activities through social media. Let's see how it all goes.

How much does Keith enjoy watching your stint as Lottery on the show?

He definitely enjoys watching it. But I annoy him by making him watch the same at least 3-4 times to get honest reviews from him. But I know he likes that too.

The pandemic has taught a lot of things to people. What has your takeaway been?

I don't care anymore what people think. I have gotten over of other's approval, appreciation or validation. I am done. We think so much of what others will think and thus don't make most of the opportunities that come our way. It all holds us back. I am now rearing with energy and want to live a happy time in life because we don't know when again we might be just locked up in our houses again.

